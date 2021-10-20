Sale of Flamengo cryptocurrency causes platform to crash

The sale of Flamengo’s fan token this Tuesday (19) caused an uproar on the Socios platform, which failed to keep up with the demand and ended up stalling.

With sales open at 10 am, Flamengo fans bought Chiliz (CHZ) cryptocurrencies and prepared to make their purchases on the Socios.com app.

This is the same company that has already sold the coins $GALO, from Atlético Mineiro, and $SCCP, from Corinthians. The so-called fan tokens are a way for clubs around the world to raise funds from their fans using the cryptocurrency market.

What happened in Flamengo’s fan token sale?

This Tuesday, the $MENGO token began to be sold on the Socios platform, which recently entered into a partnership with the Rio de Janeiro club. For the sale of their fan tokens, Flamengo defined that there would be a limit of 100 MENGO at the beginning, around US$ 200.00 per fan.

But with the opening of sales hours, Socios.com was forced to issue a note for fans to have patience, as the platform began to crash for users.

“Nation, due to the high demand of users on the app, you may have to repeat the process a few times. Do not give up!”.

In explanation of the complaint of some fans, Socios also said that it is working to fix the platform and meet the demand that exceeded expectations.

But a fan who tried to buy the tokens sent Livecoins an image of the error presented to buyers. She stated that she got tired of pressing the “Try Again” button, not being able to complete her desired purchase.

From 12 hours onwards, the forecast is that the $MENGO purchase limit by users will be increased from 100 coins to 250, which could increase traffic on the platform.

Flamengo has already started using the platform for fan voting

The doubt that many fans have about these fan token sales by clubs like Flamengo, for example, is precisely what their usefulness is for buyers.

But one of the possibilities is that fans become holders of the power to vote for news from the clubs, using their tokens to give weight to their vote. Thus, the more tokens a fan has, the more they can give their opinion on any decision to be taken by the club.

After starting the sale of their tokens, Flamengo has already opened a vote for the fans, who will decide on which phrase will be printed in the Maracanã locker room. These small decisions can be some examples of what fans get when buying fan tokens with cryptocurrencies.

“Open Voting! Choose the phrase that will be printed on the wall of Flamengo’s locker room, at Maracanã.”