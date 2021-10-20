Santa Cruz fan is attacked after elimination in the tryouts of the Copa do Nordeste | Holy Cross

A 40-year-old fan was attacked after the game that culminated in the Elimination of Santa Cruz in the Northeast Cup , this Tuesday, at the Arena de Pernambuco. According to the Civil Police of Pernambuco, there was “a record of an occurrence in disfavor of the man, aged 30, for bodily injury as a result of the fight with the fan” (see the full note at the bottom of the article) .

Sought, he preferred not to comment until the hearing, which, according to him, will be on Thursday. Santa Cruz did not comment on the case, but the Deliberative Council released a note on social networks, expressing solidarity with the supporter, the club’s advisor.

– Our position on the subject is very clear: it asks for respect for women and will never admit any act of violence. The facts are being duly investigated and the images analyzed so that appropriate actions can be taken by the competent authorities. We are also fully supportive of our counselor and are at your disposal.

In a message posted to the council group, the supporter said she did not invade the field and clarified that the riot basically happened in the Arena parking lot after her son was offended and threatened with aggression. According to the account, she had to intervene and was hit with a kick in the face and an elbow, before other people appeared to separate them.

In the reunion with their fans, Santa Cruz was defeated on penalties by Floresta-CE and said goodbye to the Copa do Nordeste in its first game in the competition’s selective. Indignant with the club’s momentum, recently relegated to Serie D, some choral fans – back in a club game after 586 days – ended up invading the pitch at the end of the match.

Part of the crowd went after the players. Some also tried to break into the locker rooms and broke the glass access door and threw tables and club materials, as shown in images by cameraman Marcelo Cabral, from TV Globo, and photo reporters Aldo Carneiro and Marlon Costa, from Pernambuco Press (see below).

– The Arena de Pernambuco repudiates the invasion of the field that took place in the Santa Cruz X Floresta game, which culminated in the destruction of the teams’ access door and dozens of seats in the stands – says the note from the concessionaire responsible for the stadium, which he completes.

“The Arena assesses the extent of the damage, and the costs for replacing the damaged items will be passed on to the home club and the contracting party for the match.”

It was even possible to identify a discussion between forward Lelê and a fan. Afterwards, others invaded. Later, officers from the Shock Battalion of the Pernambuco Military Police arrived and a rush of invaders began returning to the stands. Some of them were arrested.

– The men were led by teams from BPChoque to the Police Station. According to preliminary information, the 25-year-old man was among the fans who jumped the fence and invaded the lawn after the football match and, even with the recommendation of the police force to leave, remained in place – says an excerpt of the police note.

Note from the Civil Police of Pernambuco

The Civil Police of Pernambuco, through the Police Station for the Repression of Sports Intolerance, registered occurrences in disfavor of two men, aged 25 and 30, after the game that took place last Tuesday night (19), at Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata.

The men were led by teams from BPChoque to the Police Station. According to preliminary information, the 25-year-old man was among the fans who jumped the fence and invaded the lawn after the football match and, even with the recommendation of the police force to leave, remained in place.

There was a record of occurrence in disfavor of the 30-year-old male, due to bodily injury as a result of a fight with another 40-year-old female fan, also after the end of the game.

Detailed Terms of Occurrence (TCO) were drawn up.

