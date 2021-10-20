São Paulo: exams rule out Jonathan Calleri’s thigh injury – 10/20/2021

The São Paulo phase seems to have really changed. After winning the derby against Corinthians, the Morumbi team had more good news today (20). Tests on striker Jonathan Calleri ruled out a right thigh injury.

Author of the winning goal at Majestic, Calleri left the field in the second half with pain in his thigh. The exams found only an edema in the region.

Thus, he is not completely ruled out for the match on Sunday (24) against Red Bull Bragantino. The striker started treatment and will be re-evaluated daily by Rogério Ceni’s technical committee.

São Paulo will have the rest of the week free to prepare to face Bragantino. In addition to Calleri, the Morumbi team has two doubts for Sunday.

Striker Rigoni, who is recovering from a muscle strain, started running today in the field of CT in Barra Funda with the follow-up of physiotherapy. His comeback against Red Bull Bragantino is considered difficult. The tendency is for Pablo to take over the starting line-up if Calleri doesn’t recover.

The other São Paulo expectation is in relation to Igor Vinícius. The lateral returned to training with the ball after suffering an eye injury. He has not been on the field since September 19, when he got injured against Atlético-GO. Your physical recovery will be assessed daily until the match.