São Paulo’s idol says players plotted to overthrow Crespo and fires: ‘There was treachery’

Now a commentator, former full-back Cicinho criticized Crespo by claiming that the Argentine lost the locker room, causing his dismissal

Cicinho has always been one of those quiet people when he played. And when it stopped, it followed the same style. Now a commentator, the former side fired criticism at Crespo.

During the SBT Arena, the world champion with the São Paulo stated that there was a plot made by the athletes to overthrow Crespo. According to him, the athletes were left with unfulfilled promises with those who were left out.

“It’s for the fans to stop feeling sorry for Crespo. I received information that Crespo was falsely humble. Player who didn’t play, he tried to bring him, next game he’s going to play and didn’t play. . There was a plot to make him fall,” fired Cicinho, who added:

“You can see Benítez’s posture with Ceni and Crespo. The plot I’m talking about is that the players stopped running, O Crespo said he didn’t have control of the locker room, he even said that the players weren’t doing what they asked. He hanged himself. The coach came, who had to come. And Crespo had to leave,” he concluded.

Rogério Ceni was chosen as Crespo’s replacement and has already led the team in two matches. After a 1-1 draw in their debut against Ceará, at Morumbi, Tricolor beat Corinthians by 1-0, also at home.

São Paulo’s next challenge will be against the Red Bull Bragantino, on Sunday. The match will be away from home and is scheduled for 18:15.