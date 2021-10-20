Scientists evaluate single vaccine against coronaviruses that make humans sick

Researchers at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, USA, have shown, for the first time, that vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid-19, and previous infections with other types of coronaviruses can result in a broad spectrum of immunity against this family of viruses. According to the researchers, the discovery could be the basis for the production of a single vaccine, or universal vaccine, that proves useful in fighting future epidemics caused by coronaviruses.











The main types of coronaviruses that cause disease in humans are Sarbecovirus, which includes SARS-CoV-1, responsible for the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, in 2003, and also SARS-CoV-2, the Embecoviruses, among which there are the cause of colds, and the Merbecoviruses. Among the latter was what causes the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, whose cases broke out in 2012.

The American researchers’ experiment showed that the defense system of people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 also produced antibodies against SARS-CoV-1 and the coronavirus that causes colds. The analysis was made from blood samples taken from the individuals. The research also revealed that guinea pigs immunized against SARSCoV-1 with the vaccine developed in 2004 generated defensive responses against the virus that now causes the pandemic.

The results answer a doubt that has been present among researchers since the beginning of the pandemic. “Until now, it was unclear whether it would be possible to acquire cross-protection against other types of coronaviruses after being exposed to one of them,” said Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, a professor at the American University. “We have shown that this is possible.”