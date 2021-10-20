searches for the influencer’s fiance make police find another five bodies

The search for the influencer’s fiance little gabby, Brian Laundrie, remain in the United States. He is the main suspect in having killed the young woman, whose body was found a few weeks ago. However, the hunt for the boy caused the police to find, almost unintentionally, another five bodies.

According to a report in the newspaper “The Sun”, the five bodies of people who had disappeared until then were found during investigations to discover the whereabouts of Laundrie, who used the influencer’s cards when she had already been murdered, and for that reason is considered responsible by death.

The first body was found in North Carolina during the search for Laundrie in that state — information from the local police said he was hiding in the area. The body was later recognized as being that of Josue Calderon, 33, who was stabbed to death.

In Wyoming, the body of 46-year-old Robert Lowery was found. He was found where Gabby Petito’s body was. He was considered missing, and the cause of his death was declared a suicide.

The third body was that of Sara Bayard, 55, found near a highway in El Paso County, Colorado — the area Petito and Laundrie passed during the couple’s travels, including a photo shared in the same area on the day of the disappearance of the woman.

The fourth body could be that of 30-year-old Lauren Cho. He was found in California, also in the wake of Laundrie and Petito’s last trips. However, so far the local police have not confirmed whether the corpse actually belongs to the chef, who still has disappeared status since June 28th.

The fifth body was found near a Dumpster in Mobile, Alabama. At the time of discovery, many thought it was Brian Laundrie’s body, as investigations revealed that he had passed through the city. However, the corpse — found in a local Walmart Dumpster — was an unidentified homeless person.