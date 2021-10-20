Secret Truths 2: Angel becomes a “sex slave” and ends up “boxed” by client; know details

Little to go! The premiere of “Secret Truths 2” will take place this Wednesday (20), and we are still not sure if we are ready to see what is to come… According to the column by Patricia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper, Angel (Camila Queiroz) will star in unimaginable scenes in history, after returning to prostitution in the “pink book” scheme.

As is already known, with the death of her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) and having a son with leukemia to raise, the young woman will need to go back to working as a model and doing sexual programs to earn more money. According to the publication, it is in one of these meetings that Angel will meet the character of actor Gabriel Braga Nunes, Percy. Adept at sadomasochism, the handsome man will turn the girl into his sex slave. In one of the sequences that should get you talking, Angel will be tied up, will receive bites all over her body and will be trapped inside a box. “You are my slave“, will reinforce the entrepreneur for her.

“She goes back to prostitution because she is broke, and then her duality enters. We end up finding out where her pleasure is in it, she likes the power she has over men”, said Camila Queiroz in an interview for “Fantástico” last weekend. “The issue of selling the body can go beyond the limits of what is psychologically and physically healthy. That’s what I show him in this relationship”, evaluated the author of the work, Walcyr Carrasco, on the same occasion.

Continues after Advertising

But why will she submit to this?! Giovana (Agatha Moreira) will return to Brazil willing to do everything to prove that her former schoolmate was the one who killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). And that’s where Percy will come in. In addition to the money, the almighty will offer protection for the top model. Hmm, will he be our new Raj Grey?! Our inner goddess approves! Hahahaha

And speaking of Giovana, she will also cause in new episodes, especially when involved in a trisal with two men. His brother in the story, the chemically dependent Bruno (João Vitor Silva), will have a strong relapse with drugs and will meet Benji (Rodrigo Pandolfo), with whom he will live a torrid romance.

And the new faces from the production also promise a lot! Notícias da TV reported that Bruno Montaleone will live the Matheus model, who will be encouraged by his own grandmother, played by Zezé Polessa, to become a prostitute. That’s how he will be involved with Betty’s (Deborah Evelyn) family, including her husband Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) and stepchildren Irina (Julia Stockler) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro).

Continues after Advertising

The troubled relationship between family members should be the main focus in “Secret Truths 2“. Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) will be a former model who made pink books at the height of her career. She will come into conflict with the heiress, played by Rhay Polster, when she finds out that the young woman is following in the same footsteps. The two will still compete for the attention of the same man. Jeez, chipper! Not even Cristina Rocha solves one of these…

The continuation of the acclaimed story of Walcyr Carrasco will debut exclusively on Globoplay. Tomorrow, non-subscribers will have the opportunity to check out the first episode in a live streamed inside the streaming platform. For subscribers, the first 10 chapters of the story will be available in the catalog. There will be 50 in all, and will only be available every 15 days. This is already one of the hottest productions in the entire history of TV Globo’s dramaturgy, with 67 vuco-vuco sequences. Hey, how hot!!!