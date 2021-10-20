‘Secret Truths 2’: Angel Will Be Sex Slave and Boxed | TV & Soap Operas

Playback/TV Globo Secret Truths 2

The debut of ‘Secret Truths 2’, long awaited by fans, promises controversy and many sensual scenes. The novel, which will have more sex scenes than chapters, will also cover sexual slavery.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, Angel (Camilla Queiroz), returns to prostitution after discovering that her son has leukemia. One of the clients, Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), will turn her into a sex slave.

The character, adept at sadomasochism, will step on, tie and even trap Angel in a box. She will submit to the client’s wishes because, in addition to the money, he promises Angel protection. At one point he will say, “You are my slave.”

For GShow, the author of the novel, Walcyr Carrasco, says he intends to show that the sale of the body can exceed limits. “The issue of selling the body can go beyond the limits of what is psychologically and physically healthy. This is what I show in this relationship”, he says.

Each character will have their own moral limit, living controversially in the plot. “Life is what moves everyone, because everyone has their secret truth, even if it’s hidden in the depths of their hearts,” said the author.

In addition to sexual slavery, the soap opera will have a trisal: Agatha Moreira’s character will be involved with two men. ‘Secret Truths II’ returns to drug use. This time, actor Rodrigo Pandolfo will play a drug dealer who gets involved with Bruno (João Vitor Silva), a drug addict.

Actress Paula Burlamaqui is in the soap opera. She will play a woman who steals her daughter’s boyfriend Chiara (Rhay Polster). Bruno Montaleone will play a male prostitute, encouraged by his grandmother to become a prostitute, who will have hot scenes with Celso Frateschi, Deborah Evelyn, Johnny Massaro and Julia Stockler, interpreters of characters from the same family.