‘Secret Truths 2’ Premiere: See Before and After Casting | famous

It’s todayeeee! Secret Truths 2 finally premieres 📺 🔥 this Wednesday, 10/20, and we’re how?! Biting what’s left of her nails to find out what Angel (Camila Queiroz) is up to this time. spoilers we already know that there is a plot full of eroticism and mystery, and along with that, a whole new-looking cast. The actors underwent visual changes, some quite radical, to give life to the characters that are already in the mouth of the people, like the protagonist.
Secret Truths 2 cast’s new look
In the first season, angel she even seduced post with her helpless girl face. The locks were plucked at the ends, natural, without chemistry. This time, the model comes back even more provocative with the hairs a little shorter and straighter. Her rival, Giovanna, in the role of Agatha Moreira, left morenice aside and returns with an impactful platinum short!
There’s something for all styles, from colored, to shaved on the side, bangs and peaked, with voluminous curls, blonde chanel, red and much more… It’s a trend release that speaks, right?
Keep an eye on the plot 👀 and check out the main changes! ✂🪞
Agatha Moreira was dark, with long hair. Now it’s short and platinum — Photo: TV Globo
Romulo Estrela intensified his workouts and has a more muscular body and shaved hair — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/TV Globo
Rainer Cadete wore a samurai bun and, this time, his character Visky arrives with everything with blue hair — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Instagram
Guilhermina Guinle was blonde and her hair was wavy in the first season of ‘Verdades’. Now she is brunette and with a long bob cut — Photo: TV Globo/Reprodução Instagram
João Vitor Silva wore voluminous curls and shaved hair back — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Paula Burlamaqui left the blonde aside and adopted bangs, more chopped cut — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Ícaro Silva was bearded and with long hair. For ‘Verdades 2’, he adhered to the goatee and low cut — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Maria de Medeiros, the Portuguese actress who made ‘Pulp Fiction’, cut a chanel — Photo: Reproduction Instagram/ TV Globo
Erika Januza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Sergio Guizé — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gabriel Braga Nunes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Deborah Evelyn — Photo: Vinicius Mochizuki/Guilherme Lima – Instagram Reproduction
Jonathan Azevedo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
