‘Secret truths 2’: Sergio Guizé and Erika Januza explain new characters with ‘sex, drugs and business’ | TV and Series

“Secret Truths 2” premieres this Wednesday (20) on Globoplay as a continuation of the 2015 success and promises to be even more intense than its predecessor with new characters , search for revenge and much more than shocked six years ago: “ sex, drugs and business” , in the words of Sergio Guizé. See interview above.

He and Erika Januza are part of the team scheduled to deepen the stories. The two live a couple in love, but who are going to get into a tragic mess. Laila (Januza) is a model who lives in France, but wants to resume her career in Brazil. She marries Ariel (Guizé) and he promises to do whatever he can to help his wife.

In Brazil, Ariel gets involved with the powerful Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), owner of the agency, to give a little boost to her career. But Blanche falls in love with him and pressures Laila to lose weight. She starts taking dangerous medications and puts her life in danger.

In an interview with g1, Januza says the character’s big message is about the danger of dreaming without evaluating limits and criticizing the consequences of aesthetic pressure.

1 of 5 Erika Januza and Maria de Medeiros in a scene from ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globo / Maurício Fidalgo Erika Januza and Maria de Medeiros in the scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globo / Maurício Fidalgo

“She didn’t count on being in a ‘wrong pattern’ to get back to her career, right? Then she ended up getting caught up in the dream. Despite being a focused woman, it shows that when we have a dream, if we’re not careful, our dreams can take us down paths we shouldn’t go,” he says.

“We can’t do everything for beauty, we can’t believe in this story of the right standard. Because of the dream of being within a standard, she ended up getting lost and taking things she couldn’t take without medical supervision, something that a lot people do it today. Miracles don’t happen,” warns the actress.

The character will take medicine with Amphetamine to lose weight. Januza spoke with several people who used this substance to create Laila’s drama and loneliness. “I heard reports from people like ‘we were sick, but at least we were thin’. People were very sick, they were unhappy. There is a whole generation that used to buy these medicines at the pharmacy”, he says.

To live the model with anorexia, Januza lost 10 kilos. But she was helped by a team consisting of an orthomolecular doctor, a nutritionist and cooks. “I lost with health and purpose, I did a series of tests and reached the limit my body could handle. I thought I wouldn’t do it because I had never been on a diet in my life.”

Guizé’s character will also face dilemmas. “He’s an ambitious guy and very much in love with his wife. But because of that ambition, he lets himself be carried away thinking it won’t have consequences. He neglects the one he loves the most. And he pays a price,” he explains.

2 of 5 Sergio Guizé and Gabriel Braga Nunes in ‘Verdades secretas 2’ — Photo: Globo / Fábio Rocha Sergio Guizé and Gabriel Braga Nunes in ‘Verdades secretas 2’ — Photo: Globo / Fábio Rocha

The telenovela shows the “secret truths” of many people, especially the “powerful ones”, according to the actor.

“It will reveal what these characters, usually from high school, don’t want society to know. And among them, it’s super common to use all sorts of tricks, going over anything and anyone to get what they want. they often use sex as a bargaining chip,” he says.

Guizé says the characters have deepened. “The characters’ psychological is better defined they gain more strength.”

3 out of 5 Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho/Globo Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Pedro Pinho/Globo

This is the first soap opera made for streaming. The first chapter will be broadcast in a live as for subscribers and non-subscribers. In addition, the first ten chapters will be available at once on Globoplay.

The new season promises to be even spicier than the original, with an indicative rating of 18 years. Walcyr Carrasco remains in charge of the story. This time, the center of the plot is a clash between Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). The soap opera begins when the first one loses her current husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a car accident.

Meanwhile, Giovanna has just returned to Brazil, after a season living in Paris. She is determined to prove that Angel was the one who killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) — after being shot several times at the end of season one, he was never found.

Willing to do anything to put Angel in jail, Giovanna thinks of a plan: hire a handsome private investigator, Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), who ends up getting involved with the two at the same time.

4 out of 5 Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo Blanche (Maria de Medeiros) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo

Besides Rômulo, other new faces appear in the soap opera. Blanche, the new owner of the modeling agency that was previously run by Fanny (Marieta Severo), is played by Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros. She is known for working on films such as Quentin Tarantino’s classic “Pulp Fiction”.

Other actors who enter the plot are Ícaro Silva and Bruno Montaleone, part of the agency’s casting; Julia Byrro teenage aspiring model; and Gabriel Braga Nunes, partner of a nightclub with a passion for models.

5 out of 5 ‘Secret Truths 2’ is one of Globoplay’s original productions in 2021 — Photo: Zé Paulo Cardeal/TV Globo ‘Verdades secretas 2’ is one of Globoplay’s original productions in 2021 — Photo: Zé Paulo Cardeal/TV Globo

Of course, the pink book topic, the central theme of the first season, is also present in this one. This is the term used for a kind of catalog of models who also provide sexual services.

In the new phase, Angel appears as a more mature woman, experienced, widow and mother. She returns to be a model precisely when she finds out that her son is sick and the treatment is expensive.

Despite already starting in the underworld hidden behind the catwalks, the protagonist soon realizes that, now, she will have to go beyond the pink book to succeed in her career. See more about the novel in the video below: