Secretariat launches pre-conference schedule to debate mental health in Sinop

The Municipal Health Department launched, on Monday night (18), a series of pre-conferences on the subject of mental health. The first day of the event, aimed at the community before the main conference scheduled for November, was held in the ballroom of a church located in the Alto da Glória neighborhood and featured lectures by the psychologist and university professor Ana Paula Pereira Cesar and the nurse at the Center of Psychosocial Care (CAPS), Sandra Regina Inocêncio de Oliveira, who addressed the importance of mental health care and the work routine of the CAPS, as well as activities in groups and plenary sessions for the presentation of proposals.

The activities continue until Friday (22), with a similar schedule to the first day, however, aimed at the community in other locations. Today, for example, the pre-conference will take place at Rodrigo Damasceno school.

The proposals and debates presented at this stage should guide the main conference, scheduled for November 10th. Check out the full schedule:

Tuesday (10/19/2021) – Rodrigo Damasceno School

6:45 pm to 7:00 pm – registration for participants.

19h – opening

7:15 pm – opening lecture with Sandra Regina Inocêncio de Oliveira –

– Nurse at CAPS Sinop, specialist in mental health, alcohol and other drugs;

19:45 – space for questions;

19:55 – mobilization and division of groups.

8:05 pm – group activities (Moderators: Marcos Cavalheiro / Rosangela Novais).

8:40 pm – break

21h – plenary (presentation of proposals);

9.30 pm – call for delegates (free amount);

9:50 pm – closing.

Wednesday (10/20/2021) – José Reinaldo de Oliveira School

18:45 to 19:00 – registration for participants.

19h – opening

19:15 – opening lecture with Júlio Cesar Aquino (Júlio Casé), physician from the Municipal Network; assistant professor at UFMT, specialist in Family Health and Psychiatry; speaker, author, columnist and radio presenter;

7:45 pm – space for questions

19:55 – mobilization and division of groups.

8:05 pm – Group activities

20:40 – break;

21h – plenary (presentation of proposals);

9.30 pm – call for delegates (free amount);

9:50 pm – closing.

Thursday (10/21/2021) – Escola Brasiliano Ramos

18:45 to 19:00 – registration for participants.

19h – opening

19:15 – opening lecture with Júlio Cesar Aquino (Júlio Casé), physician from the Municipal Network; assistant professor at UFMT, specialist in Family Health and Psychiatry; speaker, author, columnist and radio presenter;

19:45 – space for questions;

19:55 – mobilization and division of groups;

8:05 pm – group activities;

20:40 – break;

21h – plenary (presentation of proposals);

9.30 pm – call for delegates (free amount);

9:50 pm – closing.

Friday (10/22/2021) – Sadao Watanabe School

18:45 to 19:00 – registration for participants.

19h – opening –

19:15 – opening lecture with Anisangela Campos, Social Worker, Technician at the Regional Health Office of Sinop; Specializations: Public Health, Chemical Dependence, Counseling in Chemical Dependence, Health Management and Biopsychology.

7:45 pm – space for questions

7:55 pm – mobilization and division of groups

8:05 pm – group activities

8:40 pm – break

21h – plenary (presentation of proposals);

9:30 pm- call for delegates (free amount);

9:50 pm – closing.

