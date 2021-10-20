See the best companies to work for in Brazil, according to Great Place to Work | Companies

The global consultancy Great Place to Work announced yesterday, Monday (18), the 150 winning companies of the “Best Companies to Work for in Brazil 2021” award, in a virtual event held in partnership with Época Negócios magazine.

The award is divided into four categories: giant (with 10,000 or more employees), large (between 1,000 and 9,999 employees), medium-sized companies (between 100 and 999 employees) national and medium-sized multinational companies.

The gold trophy among the giants went to Magazine Luiza, followed by Itaú Unibanco and Vivo. Then Caterpillar stood out in the large category. Among the national averages, the winner was Radix and, among the multinational averages, the winner was Microsoft.

See, below, the 150 winners by category, from a total of 4,026 companies registered:

  1. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)
  2. Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)
  3. Alive
  4. Accenture
  5. Ambev (ABEV3)
  6. DHL Supply Chain
  7. IBM (IBMB34)
  8. McDonalds
  9. Santander (SANB11)
  10. whirlpool
  1. Caterpillar
  2. tokio marine
  3. Sap Labs
  4. Dell Technologies
  5. CI&T
  6. Accor
  7. Fecomércio RS/SESC/SENAC
  8. Free market
  9. SAP
  10. Gazin
  11. Sabin Diagnostic Med. – DF
  12. Eurofarma
  13. Novartis
  14. viacredi
  15. Volkswagen Trucks and Buses
  16. Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical Production
  17. Leroy Merlin
  18. Johnson & Johnson
  19. sky
  20. Santander Financing
  21. 3Hearts
  22. 3M
  23. Alcoa
  24. Algar Telecom
  25. Ambev Tech
  26. Ancar Ivanhoe
  27. reviva
  28. B3 (B3SA3)
  29. Bank BV
  30. Mercantile Bank
  31. Moorish batteries
  32. Baxter Hospital
  33. Bradesco Insurance
  34. Brasal Soft Drinks
  35. Ceneged
  36. hairs
  37. Cielo (CIEL3)
  38. Citi
  39. Clearsale
  40. Cognizant
  41. Embracon
  42. Energisa Tocantins (ENGI11)
  43. Equatorial Maranhão (EQTL3)
  44. Bahia School of Medicine
  45. Getnet (GETT11)
  46. A.YOSHI Engineering Group
  47. HYUNDAI
  48. Icatu Insurance
  49. Northeast Citizenship Institute
  50. Intelbras (INTB3)
  51. libbs
  52. Liberty Seguros S/A
  53. Logical
  54. MAG Insurance
  55. São Luiz Markets
  56. Oracle
  57. Roche Pharmaceuticals
  58. RTE Highways
  59. Saga
  60. Sankhya Business Management
  61. Sicredi União PR/SP
  62. Sodimac
  63. Special Dog
  64. stihl
  65. Ticket Log
  66. United (LCAM3)
  67. Unimed Fortaleza
  68. Unimed Rio
  69. High Mogiana Plant
  70. Wiz(WIZS3)
  1. Microsoft
  2. Visa
  3. Hilton
  4. Cisco
  5. salesforce
  6. SC Johnson
  7. Novo Nordisk
  8. Takeda
  9. Nutrilite
  10. RD Station
  11. Astellas
  12. Astrazeneca
  13. bemobi
  14. Bristol Myers Squibb
  15. Cadence Design Systems
  16. Daitan Group
  17. DHL Express
  18. DLL
  19. Ebanx
  20. E-core
  21. equinix brazil
  22. Hershey
  23. I-Cherry
  24. unlawful
  25. Kordsa
  26. Electronic Market
  27. mirum
  28. NTT
  29. Perkkins Motors
  30. Renaissance SP
  31. Schmersal
  32. Stryker
  33. Thoughtworks
  34. Ticket
  35. troller
  1. Radix
  2. Magalu Consortium
  3. Supera Farm
  4. right hand
  5. Fundimisa
  6. Farmers
  7. Meireles and Freitas
  8. communicate
  9. Tecnospeed
  10. Metropolitan Sicoob
  11. BN Papers
  12. Capemisa Seguradora
  13. CIGAM
  14. Conquest One
  15. Copastur Tourism
  16. DB1
  17. DP6
  18. Link
  19. Gupy
  20. Involves
  21. kinghost
  22. Levvo
  23. Locaweb (LWSA3)
  24. Diamond
  25. Multiplike
  26. olist
  27. Payable
  28. pormade
  29. ream
  30. Sicoob Saromcredi
  31. Smarkio
  32. Strattner
  33. Sydle
  34. Take Blip
  35. Teltec Solutions

