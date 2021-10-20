See the best companies to work for in Brazil, according to Great Place to Work | Companies

The award is divided into four categories: giant (with 10,000 or more employees), large (between 1,000 and 9,999 employees), medium-sized companies (between 100 and 999 employees) national and medium-sized multinational companies.

The gold trophy among the giants went to Magazine Luiza, followed by Itaú Unibanco and Vivo. Then Caterpillar stood out in the large category. Among the national averages, the winner was Radix and, among the multinational averages, the winner was Microsoft.