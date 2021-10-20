See the best companies to work for in Brazil, according to Great Place to Work | Companies

The global consultancy Great Place to Work announced yesterday, Monday (18), the 150 winning companies of the “Best Companies to Work for in Brazil 2021” award, in a virtual event held in partnership with Época Negócios magazine.
The award is divided into four categories: giant (with 10,000 or more employees), large (between 1,000 and 9,999 employees), medium-sized companies (between 100 and 999 employees) national and medium-sized multinational companies.
The gold trophy among the giants went to Magazine Luiza, followed by Itaú Unibanco and Vivo. Then Caterpillar stood out in the large category. Among the national averages, the winner was Radix and, among the multinational averages, the winner was Microsoft.
See, below, the 150 winners by category, from a total of 4,026 companies registered:
- Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)
- Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)
- Alive
- Accenture
- Ambev (ABEV3)
- DHL Supply Chain
- IBM (IBMB34)
- McDonalds
- Santander (SANB11)
- whirlpool
- Caterpillar
- tokio marine
- Sap Labs
- Dell Technologies
- CI&T
- Accor
- Fecomércio RS/SESC/SENAC
- Free market
- SAP
- Gazin
- Sabin Diagnostic Med. – DF
- Eurofarma
- Novartis
- viacredi
- Volkswagen Trucks and Buses
- Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical Production
- Leroy Merlin
- Johnson & Johnson
- sky
- Santander Financing
- 3Hearts
- 3M
- Alcoa
- Algar Telecom
- Ambev Tech
- Ancar Ivanhoe
- reviva
- B3 (B3SA3)
- Bank BV
- Mercantile Bank
- Moorish batteries
- Baxter Hospital
- Bradesco Insurance
- Brasal Soft Drinks
- Ceneged
- hairs
- Cielo (CIEL3)
- Citi
- Clearsale
- Cognizant
- Embracon
- Energisa Tocantins (ENGI11)
- Equatorial Maranhão (EQTL3)
- Bahia School of Medicine
- Getnet (GETT11)
- A.YOSHI Engineering Group
- HYUNDAI
- Icatu Insurance
- Northeast Citizenship Institute
- Intelbras (INTB3)
- libbs
- Liberty Seguros S/A
- Logical
- MAG Insurance
- São Luiz Markets
- Oracle
- Roche Pharmaceuticals
- RTE Highways
- Saga
- Sankhya Business Management
- Sicredi União PR/SP
- Sodimac
- Special Dog
- stihl
- Ticket Log
- United (LCAM3)
- Unimed Fortaleza
- Unimed Rio
- High Mogiana Plant
- Wiz(WIZS3)
- Microsoft
- Visa
- Hilton
- Cisco
- salesforce
- SC Johnson
- Novo Nordisk
- Takeda
- Nutrilite
- RD Station
- Astellas
- Astrazeneca
- bemobi
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cadence Design Systems
- Daitan Group
- DHL Express
- DLL
- Ebanx
- E-core
- equinix brazil
- Hershey
- I-Cherry
- unlawful
- Kordsa
- Electronic Market
- mirum
- NTT
- Perkkins Motors
- Renaissance SP
- Schmersal
- Stryker
- Thoughtworks
- Ticket
- troller
- Radix
- Magalu Consortium
- Supera Farm
- right hand
- Fundimisa
- Farmers
- Meireles and Freitas
- communicate
- Tecnospeed
- Metropolitan Sicoob
- BN Papers
- Capemisa Seguradora
- CIGAM
- Conquest One
- Copastur Tourism
- DB1
- DP6
- Link
- Gupy
- Involves
- kinghost
- Levvo
- Locaweb (LWSA3)
- Diamond
- Multiplike
- olist
- Payable
- pormade
- ream
- Sicoob Saromcredi
- Smarkio
- Strattner
- Sydle
- Take Blip
- Teltec Solutions
— Photo: Getty Images