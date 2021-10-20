Selena Gomez thrills in a live performance and PERFECT with Coldplay from the anthem “Let Somebody Go”; come watch!

The presentation that everyone wanted, and that we didn’t imagine would be so perfect! In the early hours of Tuesday (19), Selena Gomez joined Chris Martin and the guys from ‘Coldplay’ for a beautiful performance of “Let Somebody Go”, on “The Late Late Show”, by James Corden, in the USA.

Sitting at the piano, the lead singer of the British band began the first verses. Wearing a black dress, and her hair down, Selena then headed to the center of the stage to sing her part in the song. As the track reaches its climax, the two singers finally unite their voices live, putting on a show of harmony and complicity. It was exciting! Watch:

Too beautiful, right?! Even at the beginning of the program, James quickly interacted with the artists in the dressing room, and wondered if Selena would definitely join ‘Coldplay’ as the new official member of the group. “I’m trying, f*ck, I’m trying!“, warned the excited little brunette, realizing right away the swearword.

🎥 SHE’S MISSING LIKE THIS! “I’m trying, f*ck, I’m trying” Selena Gomez when asked if she would join Coldplay as an official member! 😂❤ • @selenagomezbr • pic.twitter.com/YFUONEQLu3 — Selena Gomez Brazil | Media (@SGBRmedia) October 19, 2021

“Let Somebody Go” is part of Coldplay’s ninth studio album, “Music Of Spheres”, released on Friday (15). In addition to the partnership with Gomez, the album also features a feat of the British with the BTS boys, in “My Universe”. In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, Chris Martin said it was a dream come true to be able to record with Selena.

“Selena’s personality inside enchants me, she’s just an angel. I have a lot of love and respect for her. She’s such a good and kind person… and so her voice to me is like Rihanna’s, which are voices that are a gift to humanity. You can’t feel bad listening to her sing“explained the vocalist. Really, this meeting needed to happen! Check out the studio version of the track below: