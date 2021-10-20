Senate approves bill establishing gas aid

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a bill that institutes gas aid, a benefit to low-income families that will have a value equivalent to half the average national reference price for a 13kg cylinder of cooking gas.

Aimed at CadÚnico families, with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage, or who have at home who receives the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), the aid will be valid for five years.

The text approved by the Senate, authored by the rapporteur Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), provides as funding sources the royalties owed to the Union due to the production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons under the production sharing regime ; in addition to a portion of the revenue from the sale of the Union’s oil surplus, signature bonus in bidding for areas for the exploration of oil and natural gas and dividends from Petrobras received by the Union, as well as other budget allocations.







A woman carries a donated gas canister in the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro 05/22/2020 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Photo: Reuters

“With regard to the source of funding, we have eliminated any increase in Cide. Our tax burden is already too high and, in addition, there would be an undesirable inflationary impact. The sources of funding are related to the production of oil and natural gas. increase in the price of oil and, consequently, of LPG, the collection of these sources will also grow. Thus, the balance of revenues and expenses of the Gas dos Brasileiros aid will tend to be maintained”, said the rapporteur, in the opinion.

The proposal is now going to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.