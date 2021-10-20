Senate approves bill to create gas vouchers for the poorest

Program will be financed with resources from Petrobras dividends

ROMEO CAMPOS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Gas cylinders are already priced above R$100 in some states in Brazil



O Senate approved by a large majority (76 votes in favor and one against) the bill that creates a voucher for the purchase of cooking gas for the poorest, called the Gas Program for Brazilians, which will be permanent. The intention is to finance it from dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union and other income obtained from the production of Petroleum. The text provides that the federal government transfers directly to low-income families an amount ranging between 50% and 100% of the price of the cylinder, depending on income and region of the country, every two months. The measure could benefit 20 million families, according to Congressional estimates. Now, the proposal returns to the Chamber, as it was altered in the Senate by the rapporteur Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

The main change made by Castro concerns the form of financing. Previously, the project provided for the collection of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) on the gas itself, currently zeroed, as a way to obtain the resources. Now, the money will come from dividends from Petrobras to the Union, bonuses for signing auctions, royalties and special participation in oil exploration. The senator calculates that the program should cost between R$ 5 billion and R$ 6 billion, considering the value of the cylinder at R$ 100. The proposal provides that low-income families registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) will be entitled to the gas voucher. ) from the Ministry of Citizenship, which is the basis of Bolsa Família, and elderly people and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). It will still be necessary to regulate how the program will be operationalized and the amounts distributed.