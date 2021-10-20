Senate approves creation of gas aid with Petrobras dividends, royalties and oil auctions – 10/19/2021 – Market

On Tuesday (19) the Senate approved the creation of the Gas dos Brasileiros program, aid that will subsidize at least 50% of the value of the gas cylinder for low-income families. There were 76 votes in favor and 1 against.

The intention is to minimize the effect of the increase in the price of the product on the family budget, which already exceeds the average of R$100.

The text was voted on by the deputies in September, but was changed by the senators, who included in the final version proposals presented by Paulo Paim (PT-RS) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). Therefore, the project will return to the Chamber. The main change made by the senators was the exclusion of Cide (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain) as a source of funds for the initiative.

Another change was in the name of the program, which was previously called Gás Social.

According to the final version, the government must pay, every two months, for five years, a portion corresponding to at least half of the average national reference price for the 13 kg cylinder. This was one of the points foreseen in the project by deputy Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP).

Families enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government) with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the national minimum wage may benefit from the aid.

In addition to them, the text provides for the payment of the benefit for those who live with those who receive the BPC (Continued Cash Benefit) from the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

The transfer, according to the bill, should preferably be granted to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under monitoring of urgent protective measures.

According to estimates by the rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), expenses with the program should vary between R$ 4 billion and R$ 8.5 billion per year, depending on the percentage of subsidy granted.

To pay for the Gas of Brazilians, the dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union, the portions of royalties due to the Union due to the production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons under the production sharing regime and the bonus of signing of bids for areas for the exploration of oil and natural gas.

The Chamber’s proposal provided for the program to be funded with resources from the Cide rate, but Castro opted to withdraw this possibility to avoid an increase in fuel prices.

“We eliminated any Cide increase. Our tax burden is already too high and, in addition, there would be an undesirable inflationary impact. The funding sources are related to the production of oil and natural gas”, explained the rapporteur.

The government should use the Bolsa Família structure to organize and operationalize the gas aid.

Data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) show that the average price of gas in the week of October 10th to 16th was R$ 100.44. In some locations, such as in Santo Angelo (RS), the amount charged for the cylinder reaches R$ 135.

The result is a reflection of the increase announced by Petrobras in early October, when gasoline and cooking gas prices rose 7.2% at refineries.

As a result, a kilo of cooking gas went from R$ 3.60 to R$ 3.86, an increase of R$ 0.26. Thus, the 13 kilos needed to fill a cylinder will cost the equivalent of R$50.15 at the refinery.