Senate approves creation of gas vouchers for low-income families; text back to the Chamber | Policy

The Senate approved this Tuesday (19), by 76 votes to 1, the bill that creates a social program with the objective of helping low-income families to buy gas canisters for cooking. The text will be analyzed again by the Chamber.

If it becomes law, the initiative will allow beneficiary families to receive, every two months, the amount corresponding to at least 50% of the national average resale price of the 13 kg cylinder. The program, according to the text, will last for 5 years.

The bill has already been approved by the Chamber, but will be analyzed again by the deputies because the rapporteur, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), made significant changes to the text. The new version merges the text approved by the deputies with a similar proposal presented by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

Supporters of the program say the subsidy is necessary given the successive increases in the price of cooking gas in the country. The 13 kg cylinder is already around R$ 100, reaching R$ 135 in some Brazilian states. See how this price affects families in the video below:

Parliamentarians in favor of the project also point out that, due to the high price, many families have returned to cooking with firewood and charcoal, which increases the incidence of lung diseases and serious accidents with burns.

According to the project, will be entitled to the benefit:

families enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the national minimum wage; or

families whose members reside at the same address are those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The original proposal provided that the amount to be transferred every two months would be 40% of the average price of the cylinder. The text’s rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro raised the percentage to a minimum of 50%.

Still according to the proposal:

payment of the gas purchase voucher will preferably be made to the female head of the household;

the government will be able to use the structure of Bolsa Família, or of a program that replaces it, to operationalize the payment of benefits.

Brazil’s inflation in 2021 will be higher than that of 83% of countries

According to the approved project, the resources to fund the program will come from:

From dividends (part of profits) paid by Petrobras to the Union ;

; of the signing bonuses of the rounds of bidding for blocks for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas l, except for the portions eventually destined to the Brazilian Oil and Natural Gas Administration Company (PPSA) and to the states, Federal District and municipalities;

l, except for the portions eventually destined to the Brazilian Oil and Natural Gas Administration Company (PPSA) and to the states, Federal District and municipalities; of portion of the Union referring to the value of the oil and natural gas royalties ;

; in revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons destined for the Union;

destined for the Union; in other resources provided for in the Federal Budget.

According to calculations made by the reporter, the annual expenditure on the program will be around R$4 billion.

Initially, Eduardo Braga’s proposal was to fund the program with an increase in the Cide rate on fuels, but there was resistance because the measure could lead to an increase in the price of gasoline, which is already at a high level.