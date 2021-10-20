Senate wants to vote this Tuesday on a bill that creates gas vouchers for the poorest, with resources from Petrobras’ dividends

Brasilia – The Senate should vote this Tuesday on the project that creates a voucher for cooking gas, called the Gas Program for Brazilians, but with resources from dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union and other resources generated by oil production.

The proposal calls for the federal government to transfer directly to the families an amount that varies between 50% and 100% of the price of the cylinder, depending on income and region of the country.

The rapporteur of the matter, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), made changes to the proposal approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The main one is the source of funding for the benefit.

He excluded from the text the collection of the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide) on the gas itself, which is currently zeroed. Thus, the new program should be financed by dividends from Petrobras to the Union, auction signing bonus, royalties and special participations from oil exploration.

As the bill was modified, if it is approved by the Senate today, it will have to return to the House for a new vote.

— There is an agreement to vote on the project, the second item on the agenda. I don’t see any difficulties because it is a very necessary, urgent project. The situation is very difficult, especially for low-income families – said the rapporteur.

He said that the program should cost between R$5 billion and R$6 billion per year and that so far the Ministry has not opposed the initiative.





With the high price of gas, Simone, 49, is forced to use firewood to cook in her backyard Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Vitória dos Santos Macedo, 21, was a street vendor on the beach. With the pandemic, it stopped working. Living with her husband in Vale dos Eucaliptos, in Senador de Vasconcelos, West Zone of Rio, their house has no running water, no stove, or refrigerator Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Simone Souza Bernardes, 49 years old. She and her children, Aline, 6, Marcos and Naiara, 15, live in the rural area of ​​Nova Iguaçu, Baixada Fluminense Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Data show that, with the impact of the fall in income during the pandemic, 14% of Brazilians who were not considered poor in 2019 are in this situation in 2021 Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

According to the project, low-income families enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) of the Ministry of Citizenship, which is the basis of Bolsa Família, and elderly and people with disabilities who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit ( BPC).

The way in which the distribution of the benefit will be operationalized will still have to be regulated after approval in Congress.

The program has a permanent character and represents the return of existing aid during the government of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2020). With the addition of social benefits to the Bolsa Família program under Lula’s administration (2003-2010), the gas valley was abolished.

In the government, there are other initiatives under study to alleviate the budget of families, given the rise in the price of cylinders. But the idea would be to grant temporary aid.