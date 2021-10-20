Sheik disputes Sylvinho’s stay at Corinthians and suggests the hiring of Jorge Jesus

Emerson Sheik, former Corinthians player and idol, analyzed the loss to São Paulo and blamed the current coach of Timão. For him, Sylvinho is not being able to extract good performance from the cast and should not remain in office.

“The explanation is simple: Sylvinho isn’t achieving anything with this Corinthians team. I wasn’t getting it before, then the signings came, Renato, Guedes… Duílio got the signings right, but he’s making mistakes with Sylvinho,” said Sheik in participation in the program SBT Arena.

Sylvinho took charge of the Corinthians team at the start of the Brazilian Championship. There are 40 points won in 27 rounds and, for Sheik, his permanence must be contested. In the same program, the ex-player took the opportunity to suggest the name of Jorge Jesus, ex-Flemish and current Benfica, to train Timão.

“Sylvinho’s permanence is contested by everyone and he really can’t take anything away from the athletes. It’s time to find a new trainer. You have to search the market. Bring Jesus, even because our situation there is good! São Paulo has a debt, which Daniel Alves does not pay, there is no debt here,” he concluded.

