Sheik resigns from Sylvinho and suggests Jorge Jesus at Corinthians

Corinthians’ defeat in Monday’s derby put pressure on Sylvinho. For Emerson Sheik, one of Timon’s recent idols, the club should change coach.

“The explanation is simple. Sylvinho isn’t achieving anything with Corinthians. He hadn’t been able to do it before the signings. Then it gives hope because Renato, Guedes, finally, the whole team arrived, Duilio got it right, got the signings right. , but he is making a mistake with Sylvinho. The permanence of Sylvinho today is disputed by everyone and he really can’t take anything away from the athletes. It’s time to look for a new coach. Corinthians can’t play with Sylvinho anymore.” commented the former striker on the show Arena SBT.



To replace Sylvinho, Sheik suggested that Corinthians make a proposal to Jorge Jesus, who lived glorious moments with Flamengo, but who currently runs Benfica, in Portugal, the birthplace of the 67-year-old coach.

“There is (option), you have to look for it in the market. Bring Jesus, who you (Benja) like so much. Even because our (financial) situation there is good”, commented Sheik.

