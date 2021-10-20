Signature by authenticity can be recognized digitally in Santa Catarina

This Monday, 18, the Notary Public Office of Santa Catarina launched a website that allows notarization by authenticity through the e-Notariado website.

Signature recognitions that previously needed to be made with the physical presence of the citizen, such as the transfer of motor vehicles of any value, the guarantor’s signature on the lease agreement or travel authorization for minors, can now be done digitally, by sending the document to the Notary Public’s Office, videoconference with the notary public and electronic signature through the website.

“The new e-notary service tool meets a population’s need, which demands the provision of the signature recognition service in a dynamic and current systematic, with a reduction in time and costs resulting from the physical displacement to the service”, explains the president of the Santa Catarina Notarial College, Wolfgang Otavio de Oliveira D. Stuhr.

The website is protected and guarantees public faith and prevents signatures forgery. The novelty is part of a series of developments that are enabling the practice of notarial acts electronically, such as powers of attorney, wills, authentication of documents and public deeds of purchase and sale, donation, inventory, sharing and divorce.

How to use the site

First, it is necessary to access the e-Notariado website and to carry out the Signature Recognition by Authenticity by the e-Notariado, the user must have an open signature in the chosen registry and a Notarized digital certificate or ICP-Brasil.

After choosing the Notary Public, the citizen signs the original document and sends it to the unit. Next, a videoconference is scheduled to confirm the applicant’s identity and civil capacity.

Then, the user electronically signs a validation term, the notary recognizes the authentic signature in the original document, making it available for withdrawal or for delivery to the recipient.

At this time, only the Signature Acknowledgments for Authenticity, those where the citizen should go in person to the Notary Public’s Office to sign the document in front of a notary public, can be done through the website.

On the other hand, the Signature Recognition by Similarity, which is usually done at the counters of the Notary Publics, where the user’s signature is compared with those deposited in the signature form stored in the unit, continue to be performed in a physical way.

In January 2022, Colégio Notarial do Brasil has planned to launch a new module, Electronic Signature Recognition, provided for by Provision No. 100 of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

