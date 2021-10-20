Signs that may change relationship status this week – Metro World News Brasil

With the end of Mercury retrograde and the important arrival of the Full Moon in Aries, some signs may define or change their relationship status this week.

Check out what they are:

Aries

Relationships and partnerships have been issues that have been closely watched for a while, but now it’s time to move on. Emotions and feelings are on the surface for you to define what you really want from love in your life and how this can be achieved. Many will be prepared to take the first official step towards a relationship or simply give up something that no longer delivers. Everything is constantly changing!

Lb

You may feel motivated to take charge of your life and command the relationships you give energy to. For many, it will be time to value even more what they already have and take new steps to consolidate these connections, but some can also make necessary cuts in people who no longer contribute positively. Trust the decisions made now, especially considering pros and cons.

Check out more:

Scorpion

You will feel like working on your relationships in practice and with clarification. This helps you to express your intentions more openly and take important steps to have something real, fully defined. Some couples may also decide to start a family or pursue more solid projects.

Want to know how each zodiac sign should prepare for the Full Moon in Aries?

On October 20, 2021 a Full Moon in Aries takes to the skies and this will have a special meaning for each sign of the zodiac. Find out how to prepare by accessing our partner Nova Mulher by clicking here!