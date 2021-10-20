Snorkeling, diver finds sword used by Knight of the Crusades – International

Sword was encrusted by corals, molluscs and other elements of marine life (photo: Jack GUEZ / AFP) How deep do you need to dive to find a hundred-year-old archaeological treasure? Apparently a few meters. It all depends on the location and your luck. The winner of this lottery was the Israeli Shlomi Katzin, a resident of the municipality of Atlit, on the Mediterranean coast. He went for a swim on the beach near the house he lives in last Saturday (16/10) and returned with a sword used by a soldier from the Crusades.

Without using expensive and complicated devices, just with a snorkel – equipment used to observe shallow water – Katzin stopped to admire the glow of some anchors and rock formations on the beach of Carmel. That’s when he noticed the medieval weapon, more than a meter long. The finding was released on Monday (18/10), by the Israel Antiquity Authority.

According to a text published by the municipality on Facebook, the sword was inlaid with corals, molluscs and other elements of marine life. Despite this, the artifact “was kept in mint condition, a beautiful and rare find, and appears to belong to a crusader knight,” Nir Distalfeld, supervisor of the Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit, explained in a statement.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the sword is made of iron and is about 900 years old. Apparently, the treasure was revealed after a shift in ocean currents that caused strong waves and churned up the sand near shore. In addition to the one-meter long blade, the medieval weapon comprises a 30-centimeter handle and a hand guard characteristic of the time.

Once cleaned and cataloged, the sword will be displayed to the public. Antiquities Authority officials highlighted Katzin’s good conduct. Fearing that the artifact would be stolen before it could be analyzed, he himself contacted the institute and took the find to the headquarters building. Katzin received a certificate of good citizenship.

The awareness of bathers is the key to protecting the region’s other archaeological treasures. That’s what the director of the Marine Archeology Unit, Kobi Sharvit, told The Times of Israel. According to him, recreational diving has become a very common activity and “even the smallest storm moves the sand and reveals areas at the bottom of the sea, while burying others”, he said. Thus, bathers are co-responsible for preserving the riches of the past hidden in the local sands.