soaring prices hit those who depend on transport per app

posted on 10/20/2021 06:00



Brunna has a car at home, but uses transport by app. Increased fuel generated difficulties – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

The rise in gasoline, which reaches R$7 at some stations in the Federal District, affected the circulation of drivers per application. Passengers from companies like Uber and 99 report difficulties getting races, as well as fewer app cars on the streets. The most frequent complaints involve waiting time and the amount of cancellations — both of these types of problems have increased this year, according to consumers.

A common practice among those who enter this market is to rent cars to work. President of the Brazilian Automobile Rental Association (Abla), Paulo Miguel Júnior points out that, from June to September, 30,000 vehicles leased to workers in the transport sector were returned per application in the country. “The cost of rent, added to this absurd increase in fuel prices, harmed the daily earnings of these drivers, which caused many to give up on the profession”, he observes.

The rise in fuel prices was one of the factors with the greatest impact on the lives of those who depend on a car to work. It is estimated that one in four people who rent a car for this purpose has abandoned the activity in Brazil. Currently, there are 170,000 leased vehicles for this category, but the potential, according to Abla, would be 250,000, if the price per liter were around R$4 or R$5.

Valdenésio Ferreira de Lima, 65, has been working as an application driver for almost four years. He says that, in the beginning, the company’s fees and transfers to drivers compensated for the races. Now, with constant highs in gasoline and lower rates per trip, Valdenésio has limited activities. “I only race for the Plano Piloto, and from 10 am to 4 pm. It’s because I need to. If there was an alternative to earn income, I would have stopped”, he says.

The driver says he avoids denying runs, but acknowledges that conduct has increased among workers on the transport platforms. “I don’t cancel a lot, but I see passengers complaining that it’s hard to get trips. This is because some are very close, and do not offset the cost of gasoline with the amount to be received. Or the driver cancels because it’s far away and will use a lot of fuel,” says Valdenésio.

losses

A physical education professional, Brunna Modesto, 32, has a car at home, but the vehicle usually stays with her mother. Therefore, the use of running apps on a daily basis has become a necessity. However, with the progressive increases in fuel prices, it faces frequent difficulties when it needs transport. “There was a time when I had to return from Núcleo Bandeirante to Águas Claras, where I live, and I waited an hour. Three drivers canceled the trip. I gave up and called my mother”, she says.

Last weekend, an unusual story marked one of the most awaited days for Nathália Lira de Andrade, 34. After having the trip canceled 20 times by app drivers, she had to take the wheel to get to her own wedding. With makeup, wedding dress and shoes, she drove from Jardim Botânico to Asa Sul, in time for the ceremony. “The wedding was scheduled to start at 5 pm. When the time came, we started the driver’s saga”, says the lawyer.

Nathália persisted, but was unsuccessful. As only the bride knew how to drive in Brasilia — the two godmothers she was with were from Recife — she took the car and headed for the altar. “The justice of the peace was complaining about the delay, and there was no driver to see us. It was 6 pm when I said: ‘I’m sorry, but let’s go in my car’. And I went, all ready, all assembled”, she jokes.

Imbalance

Sought by the report, Uber reported that the demand for drivers has grown in recent months and, therefore, users have been waiting longer for a trip. With this temporary instability in the sector, there may be more frequent cancellations or travel refusals by drivers. “The company has implemented additional initiatives that seek to promote market rebalancing in the short and long term. In moments of localized imbalance, the dynamic pricing mechanism takes effect automatically. With the increase in fuel, Uber has intensified efforts to help drivers reduce expenses, with partnerships that offer discounts”, informed the platform.

In a statement, 99 communicated that it does not observe a reduction in the number of drivers, but an increase in the demand for passengers. The company has not registered high rates of cancellations because it allows drivers and passengers to reject trips before they are confirmed. “Recently, as a way to maintain the platform’s balance in the face of constant fuel adjustments, which negatively impact transport per application, 99 has readjusted the earnings of partner drivers between 10% and 25%”, summarized the company.