Solange Gomes shows off her body during a bath in A Fazenda 13

Solange Gomes had to face the cold water in ‘A Fazenda 13’ this Tuesday morning (19). For being in the stall, the person suffered to take his shower with a mug in the reality show. Despite the perrengue, the eternal muse of the ‘Banheira do Gugu’ was highly praised on account of her prominent body.

at the time, she she wore a leopard print bikini that further highlighted her large curves. The video was shared by the administrators of Solange Gomes’ official Twitter profile. “The charisma of the cat even taking a shower”, wrote the muse team in the post caption.

Among the comments, fans quickly enjoyed Solange’s squealing and jumping shower. In addition, she received compliments and affectionate messages. “It’s so good to watch her”, said a boy. “How good she is”, fired an internet user. “This woman is still hot”, pointed one more. “Beautiful, I love Sol”, praised another follower.

The show being Sol trying to take a cold shower and Valentina and Aline screaming trying to help 🤣 #The farm — Solange Gomes 🌋 (@GomesSolange) October 19, 2021

Solange Gomes’s Controversies

Solange Gomes, since becoming famous, has been the protagonist in numerous controversies, including romances with football players, singers and actors. In addition, she has also posed completely nude for men’s magazines.

