Solskjaer eases pressure on United and trusts Cristiano Ronaldo: “Does everything to help” | Champions League

O Manchester United faces Atalanta this Wednesday for Champions League with the pressure of a giant who has only two wins in his last seven games. The lack of results raises questions in England about the work of Ole Solskjaer and even over Cristiano Ronaldo, who went blank in the last two matches. But the coach trusts his ace for the reaction.
– We have 11 players on the field. We have different roles and responsibilities and we put together a team that we really thought would win the game. We didn’t win Leicester and there will always be criticism – declared the Norwegian.
“Cristiano is a great player and we know what he can do for us. He is doing everything he can to help the team”, he reiterated.
Cristiano has seven games and five goals with the United shirt since his return, but has scored only once in the last four times he has been on the field for the club.
Manchester United, which was once the leader of the Premier League, now occupies the sixth position and is the third in Group F of the Champions League. He has three points, but with a defeat on Wednesday at Old Trafford, he can see Atalanta and Young Boys take the lead. Solskjaer, however, is calm.
– In the Champions League, first, or in the group stage, you have six games. If you win all three of your home games and get an away result, you will likely pass (phasing). And that’s what we want now. Winning at home, against a very good team from Atalanta, will be huge for us, a big boost – he said.
Manchester United and Atalanta face off this Wednesday, at 4 pm, at Old Trafford, with real-time monitoring in ge. In the group’s other game, Young Boys host Villarreal in Switzerland.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Solskjaer, in the last round of the Champions: coach trusts his ace to react with Manchester United — Photo: Reuters