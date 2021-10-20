Son of Faustão loses more than 50 kg and appears unrecognizable in Ibiza

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

This Monday (18/10), the son of presenter Fausto Silva, João Guilherme Silva published a series of photos on social networks while enjoying a trip to Ibiza, Spain.

In the clicks published on Instagram, the 17-year-old appeared unrecognizable compared to his past and ended up calling the attention of internet users.

“Closing,” the boy wrote in the caption, in English, along with a sun emoji.

In the stories on the social network, the teenager also posted a series of records, this time enjoying a millionaire yacht alongside friends.

In May 2020, Faustão’s heir underwent bariatric surgery (the same procedure the presenter did in 2009, when he lost more than 60 kg). João Guilherme lost more than 50 kg during the process.

At the time of the surgery, Luciana Cardoso, the communicator’s wife and the young man’s mother, said that the procedure known as Bypass, which consists of reducing the size of the stomach and changing the intestine, reduces the space for food, was a medical indication for him. managed to lose weight and prevent future medical problems.

The procedure promotes the increase of hormones that give satiety and reduce hunger.

Over the past few months, with the photos published by him on the web, followers have followed the evolution of weight loss.

