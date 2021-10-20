Sony Announces God of War for PC with DLSS Support and Ultrawide Resolution

Game will be released on January 14, 2022

After several rumors about the arrival of God of War for PRAÇA, a Sony finally announced that the game will be released on January 14, 2022 for computers, the revelation was made through a trailer released by the company, where she extols the over 190 Game of the Year awards received for your game in 2018, when the title developed by the studio was launched, among these awards. Santa Monica Studio and directed by Cory Barlog was contemplated as Game of the Year of The Game Awards, an event that takes place every weekend and has great prestige.

The game is already on pre-sale at steam and on Epic Games Store, costing R$199.90, check the links below.

THE Sony announced that God of War sold over 19.5 million copies by August 2021, the game’s release to PRAÇA follow the example of horizon zero down and Days Gone, exclusive titles from the consoles of the Sony that have already been released for the PRAÇA.

The PC version will bring some very interesting elements for players on the platform, starting with the framerate that will be unlocked in the PS4 was 30 FPS, at the PS5 The Sony released a patch for 60 FPS. the game will support 4K resolution, high resolution shadows and enhanced reflections, as well as an optimization in ambient occlusion. The biggest highlights are the support for the DLSS ofThe NVIDIA and to support monitors with ultrawide resolution (21:9). Check out the reveal trailer for God of War to PRAÇA.



A new wave of players will have the opportunity to test the title originally released for the Playstation 4 and this is sure to bring a new legion of fans to the game that was so successful on the console of Sony.

There is no doubt that this move of the Sony arrives to prepare the ground for the continuation of the game, God of War Ragnarok, which will arrive sometime in 2022 exclusively for the Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5, and that will make many people interested in purchasing a console from the company to play it.

God of War was released in 2018 to Playstation 4 and brought a new look to the series that debuted on Playstation 2, with a game that bears the same name, the gameplay style has changed and Kratos now adventures with your son Atreus in Midgard, a Sony took advantage of all the graphic power of the generation PS4 and now brings to PRAÇA one of their most awarded games.

Source: Sony