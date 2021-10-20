Sony claims to announce “best smartphone camera” next week

In a network full of rumors and insiders, it is increasingly difficult to keep a new product secret until the official announcement. But it looks like Sony has achieved this — for now — with a new cell phone from the Xperia line that will be officially announced on October 25th, next Monday, at 10 pm, Brasília time, on the company’s YouTube. As pointed out by the teaser published by the Japanese this Tuesday (19), it is a new Xperia focused on photography and professional video work.

In the video, the company shows brief testimonials from professionals who were impressed with the smartphone’s photographic apparatus such as the Xperia 1 III and the Xperia 5 II — which are intermediaries. Therefore, it is not known whether the novelty should be focused on the best experience for this price range. At the end of the video, there are also short testimonials from creators who have supposedly spent some time testing the novelty that will be revealed. As one of them points out, the device will have a shutter button — as well as the Xperia Pro and the Xperia 1 III. Another comment dubs the smartphone a “camera with a phone attached”.

In the case of an advertisement, it is better to keep expectations low, as chances are, in the end, it’s just an exaggeration to draw attention to the event. But let’s stay tuned to see what’s next. And you, how do you think this company’s news should be? Leave your comment!