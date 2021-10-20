South Korean Armed Forces Say North Korea Tested Ballistic Missile

Test was fifth in less than two months; Japan detected the launch of more than one projectile

EFE North Korea’s head of state, in power since 2011, Kim Joung-Un has been stepping up arms testing in the country



At South Korean Armed Forces reported that the North Korea fired one ballistic missile in the Sea of ​​Japan, called the East Sea in both Koreas, this Tuesday, the 19th, in what was already the fifth weapons test in less than two months. After reporting for the first time that Pyongyang had fired “unidentified” projectiles, South Korean forces said in a statement that they had detected “an unidentified ballistic missile in the East Sea, coming from the vicinity of Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, around 10:17 am [22h17 de segunda-feira em Brasília]”. Sinpo, which lies on North Korea’s northeast coast, is the site of the country’s submersible development center, which could mean that the North Korean regime has tested a new ballistic missile for Pukguksong-class submarines.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech in Fukushima City that Tokyo had apparently detected the launch of two ballistic missiles, not one. This is not the first time the release of a new type of North Korean weapon complicates detection efforts by Seoul and Tokyo. A few minutes after learning about the test, the South Korean presidential office reported that a meeting of the National Security Council had been called to discuss the situation. The North Korean test was carried out on the same day that the ADEX international aerospace and defense fair opened in the South Korean capital, with the visit of the US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, to Seoul.

*With information from EFE