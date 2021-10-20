Soy rises in Chicago this Wednesday morning and hits highs in a week

Soy futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade rose more than 10 points this Wednesday morning (20). If in the previous session, the market had important support in the strong gains of bran, today is the time of oil, which rises almost 2% this morning on the CBOT. Thus, close to 7:50 am (Brasilia time), the grain had US$ 12.37 in November/21 and US$ 12.64 in the May/22 contract, which is a reference for the American harvest.

According to market analysts interviewed by Reuters International, this is the fifth consecutive session of highs, pushing prices to peaks in a week. According to specialists, the intense demand for edible vegetable oils and the limited supply – which does not only happen in soy oil – and gives consistent support to the derivative’s futures.

And on Tuesday, soy oil goes up on the Chicago Board of Trade despite lows of more than 1% for oil, both among futures on Brent and WTI.

On the other hand, Agrinvest Commodities must, however, pay attention to the high prices that could contain the impetus for demand for oils. “US soybean oil inventories at the end of September were the highest in the last five years. It appears that the oil share is very high,” analysts explain.

At the same time, traders remain focused on Brazilian planting, the American harvest and the behavior of Chinese demand. The behavior of the dollar is also monitored, and this Tuesday morning the dollar index worked with a slight increase of 0.07%.

