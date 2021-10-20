Soybeans rise more than 1% on the Chicago Stock Exchange following the soaring of bran and…

Soy futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange continue in a positive field and intensifying their highs among the most traded positions on Tuesday (19). Around 11:50 am (Eastern time), prices rose by more than 1% – or with gains ranging from 15.75 to 16.50 points – taking November to US$ 12.37 and May/22 to US$ 12 .62 per bushel.

Also at CBOT, soybean meal rose more than 2% among the main contracts, standing out in the complex. In oil, the gains were just over 0.5%.

As explained by the market analyst at Agrinvest Commodities, Eduardo Vanin, the market sees room for advancement given some important information coming from China, including a recovery in pork prices in the country – which has already accumulated a gain of 16 % – the increase in soybean meal sales and the yuan – the Chinese currency – close to the highs against the dollar, which makes imported oilseed cheaper.

“And the market understands that all this should revert to more soybean purchases by China,” explains Vanin.

Traders are still following the low Chinese bran stocks, which could be a reflection of the country’s long holidays or the unfolding of the country’s energy crisis, which forced the interruption of processing at some plants. Thus, according to Agrinvest analysts, focus on how new oilseed purchases by the Asian nation will happen in the coming weeks and months.

The market also pays attention to its fundamentals and the numbers of the American harvest that were released late yesterday afternoon by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and which came below expectations and the same period last year. The soybean harvest, until last Sunday (17), was completed in 60% of the area, against 62% expected by the market and below the 73% for the same period last year. The average for the last five years, however, is 55%.

In Brazil, attention to fieldwork and planting rhythm, which is the second fastest in history.

In addition to the fundamentals, the soybean market is also supported by the better financial mood today, given the good results of balance sheets coming from companies in the US in the last quarter, pushing stock exchanges, other commodities – with oil rising – and the dollar index falling 0.3%, signaling this lower risk aversion.