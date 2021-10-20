Spain wants to criminalize prostitution to curb exploitation of women – International

MADRID – The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, promised to resume the criminalization of prostitution in the country, with the argument that the practice “enslaves” women. Speaking during the congress of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), on Sunday, Sánchez pledged to follow through with the promise made by his caption in the government’s 2019 election program. The document placed prostitution as “one of the most cruel aspects of the feminization of poverty and one of the worst forms of violence against the woman”.

The practice has grown in Spain since it was decriminalized in 1995. A 2011 United Nations report cites Spain as the third-largest prostitution nation in the world, behind Thailand and Puerto Rico, and says the country has gained fame as a the “brothel of Europe”.

Recent estimates indicate that sales from the sex trade in Spain are $26.5 billion a year, with at least 300,000 people working in the industry.

The practice is legal in several European countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Greece. Advocates of legal sex work say the practice has benefits for women working in the trade, making their lives safer. But critics say countries that have legalized or decriminalized the sex trade often see an increase in human trafficking, pimping and other related crimes.

In the 1980s, most sex workers in the country were Spanish. But by the 2000s, the majority were immigrants from poor European countries, Latin America and Africa, making them vulnerable to exploitation. The issue has become a political controversy, in part because it is linked to concerns about illegal immigration.

Prostitution is not regulated in Spain, and there is no punishment for those who offer remunerated sexual services of their own free will, as long as it does not take place in public spaces. But pimping – acting as a “pimp” – between a sex worker and a potential client is illegal.

This situation opened a legal loophole for companies to obtain a license to open clubs that function as brothels, without being able to hire sex workers directly; they need to rent the rooms they will work in, not having the same legal benefits and protections as other workers.

In 2020, nearly 100 academics, artists, writers, jurists and former sex workers signed a manifesto calling for prostitution to be abolished in Spain. The document pointed out that the overwhelming majority of sex workers were women living in poverty, with no evidence that they would have chosen prostitution over some other viable alternative.

The Spanish government did not give details of the plan to criminalize prostitution on Sunday. Sánchez, a socialist with a minority in government, won the elections with the support of the working class, women and voters outside major urban centers, with the promise of policies prioritizing public health, education and wage equity.

Advocacy groups such as the Sex Workers Support Committee argue that prostitution should be recognized as a legitimate economic activity rather than being abolished, and that sex workers should have the same rights as other professionals.

“It is not the role of socialists to take the work of 300,000 people, mostly immigrant women. Only rights can end exploitation, no more attacks, no more police,” a UK rights group wrote on Twitter in response to Sánchez’s announcement, adding: “Criminalizing shoppers and establishments doesn’t abolish prostitution, it makes it the situation of workers more insecure and precarious”.