Sporting thrashes Besiktas, achieves first Champions League victory and keeps dream of the round of 16 alive | Champions League

In a game marked by efficient aerial play, mainly in corners, Sporting beat Besiktas by 4-1, this Tuesday, in Istanbul, for the third round of Group C of the European Champions League. With the first victory, after two defeats, the Portuguese team breathed, kept the dream of a place in the last 16 and sees at least the classification for the closest Europa League.

Check out the Champions League table

1 of 2 On a big night, Coates scored 2 goals for Sporting — Photo: Reuters On a big night, Coates scored 2 goals for Sporting — Photo: Reuters

After 15 minutes of the game, Sporting opened the score away from home. After a corner kick, Inácio headed back, and the ball was left for Uruguayan defender Sebastián Coates, with a fish, to hit the back of the net. But shortly thereafter, at 24, Cyle Larin, also in the air in corner shooting, left everything the same for the Turks. Newly loaned by Barcelona, ​​Pjanić took the measure to the forward.

Corner kick. Detour. Header. Following the same recipe as the first goal, Captain Coates scored again. This time, Pedro Gonçalves charged, and Paulinho was the one who assisted, touching the first beam.

Almost at half-time, Vida went up with an open arm in the small area, and the VAR called attention to the penalty. Sarabia dislocated the goalkeeper, hitting the right corner, in the 44th minute. In stoppage time, the Brazilian Alex Teixeira scored a great goal, entering from behind the defense and adding first over the goalkeeper, but the video referee took action again and called offside.

2 of 2 Paulinho celebrates fourth goal with Tiago Tómas — Photo: Reuters Paulinho celebrates fourth goal with Tiago Tómas — Photo: Reuters

Sporting lost many goals in the second half, but scored one more to seal the victory. At 44, in a quick counterattack, Paulinho covered the goalkeeper, hitting a nice kick with an effect from outside the area in the angle, left-handed.