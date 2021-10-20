Standard of living in Brazil should remain stagnant for the next 40 years, says OECD – 10/19/2021 – Market

The standard of living of Brazilians should remain practically stagnant for the next 40 years, according to a projection by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) released on Tuesday (19).

From 2030 to 2060, there should be a drop of 0.2% in the share of the active population in the Brazilian labor market. The potential occupancy rate in Brazil is also expected to drop 0.1% in the same period.

This result is not worse than in India (-0.6%), but practically ties with the performances of Argentina and China during the evaluated period.

In large emerging economies such as Brazil, relatively weak productivity implies a much slower process of convergence to US living standards, the document says.

According to the organization, Brazil’s potential GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth should be 1.1% per year from 2020 to 2030, and 1.4% between 2030 and 2060.

The OECD also estimates that the real GDP growth of the countries in the group and the G20 is expected to fall by half post-Covid: from around 3% to 1.5% in 2060.

The organization emphasizes the importance of structural reforms to improve the fiscal scenario of these countries after the health crisis.

The OECD also cites the aging of the population as a factor that serves to put more pressure on government budgets.

To try to reduce this impact, the organization considers the importance of structural changes in pension systems and in the labor market.

According to the organization, in Brazil, the pension reform should reduce the generosity of benefits over time. “Some countries have introduced accessibility rules or other mechanisms into their public pensions that may imply declines in average benefit rates over time,” says the OECD.