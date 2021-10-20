Starbucks opens the doors of its first unit in Curitiba; know the details

After four months of great anticipation, and years of waiting, the first store of the North American network of Starbucks coffee shops in Curitiba opened its doors this Wednesday (20), in the Shopping Mueller. The unit, announced by the brand in mid-June, works in a hybrid format with entrances through the shopping center and the Avenida Cândido de Abreu (At first, this access will be closed due to the large flow of customers).

The chain’s first cafeteria in the capital of Paraná operates in a space of 130 m² and follows the same pattern of units already opened in other cities in the country, such as Porto Alegre, which opened in September. All service is in the “take away” format (pick up and pay, no waiters) and a digital menu by QR Code or panels.

On the menu served in Curitiba, which Bom Gourmet had first-hand access to, are available traditional preparations already known by the chain around the world, such as Vanilla Latte, with steamed milk, espresso coffee and vanilla essence; Caramel and chocolate Frappuccinos, and filtered and espresso coffees.

There are also Brazilian exclusives with brigadeiro, where the typical national sweet is used in the preparation of Latte, with syrup and chocolate sprinkles; Espresso, with milk and sweet whipped cream; and also the famous Frappuccino. All drinks are made with high quality Arabica coffee from the chain.

It is also possible to replace the milk in some preparations with alternative versions, such as lactose-free or soy. There are also options for cold brew (infusion with cold water), iced teas and Refreshers, which are cold drinks prepared with green coffee extract in strawberry, pitaya, berry and lemon flavors.

snacks and snacks

Starbucks’ food menu in Curitiba also includes very Brazilian flavors, such as chicken coxinha and traditional or multigrain cheese bread or in portions with 10 mini units. There are also ham and cheese, multigrain or chicken croissants and meat or wholemeal empanadas, but there are no completely gluten-free options for people with celiac disease.

“[…] not guaranteeing the presence of other allergens in origin or by cross-contamination during the different stages of preparation or the accuracy or veracity of said information”, says the website of the brand in Brazil.

For those who prefer more elaborate options, the cafeteria serves its own version of the classic French Croque Monsieur, with ham, cheese, béchamel sauce and parmesan on brioche bread; Egg Bacon, with omelet, cheese and bacon; and the turkey and ham and mozzarella tostadas.

Sweets like Browne espresso are also served; Cinnamon Roll, which is a dough rolled with cinnamon and sugar topped with cream cheese topping; chocolate donuts, dulce de leche, cookies and chocoberry and assorted cakes.

According to the network, customers will also have access to the recently enhanced Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, which offers exclusive benefits and rewards to members. It is necessary to download the Starbucks Brasil app to take advantage of the benefits offered.

Expansion

The store inaugurated this week is one of four already confirmed by Starbucks for Curitiba, which will also have units in the Palladium, Jockey Plaza and Pátio Batel malls open until the end of the year.

To Bom Gourmet, Claudia Malaguerra, general director of the brand in Brazil, also announced a fifth unit in the capital: it will be at Spot Batel Street, a shopping center under construction in the Batel district. According to her, the stores in Curitiba mark the beginning of an expansion cycle in Paraná.

“With this opening, and more to come, we continue to offer the Starbucks Experience to more people, while creating a positive economic impact in the region,” he says.

In all, the five stores will generate more than 60 direct jobs for baristas and employees trained at the Starbucks Training Center, located in the Jockey Plaza mall. “Learnings acquired at the Center will also be shared with teams from future stores in the state of Paraná, to ensure that each store can provide a warm and welcoming experience”, concludes the statement from the chain.

The Starbucks store at Shopping Mueller will open, initially, following the hours of the shopping center: Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Sunday, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. It is located at Av. Cândido de Abreu, 127, Centro Cívico.