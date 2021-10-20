Stay on top of this Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The spending ceiling is at risk because of Auxílio Brasil. The Democrats’ American Spending Bill is hemmed in. Netflix’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) earnings disappoint, as Round 6’s success doesn’t immediately translate into an increase in revenue. Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and IBM (NYSE:) (SA:) report their balance sheets. The European Central Bank’s most prominent hawk asked the bills, and prices fell from recent highs after a fourth consecutive weekly rise in crudes.

1. Juggling the Brazilian government accounts

The government postponed the announcement of the Auxílio Brasil program, the new Bolsa Família, which would take place yesterday, 19, after the market reacted badly to the idea that breaking the spending ceiling to ensure a higher value for the benefit.

The new income program would reach 17 million families, with an average share of R$400, totaling a budget of R$84 billion. However, as the government was unable to articulate an increase in the budget in time, around R$ 30 billion would be collected outside the spending ceiling.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed that Brazil’s Auxílio should be R$300, which would fit in the ceiling, but the political wing of the government insisted on the higher amount. Thus, Guedes would have grudgingly agreed with the current proposal to avoid even more harmful articulations, such as making all the payment of the benefit outside the ceiling.

Completing the tense atmosphere in Brasilia, Covid’s final CPI report, which will go on today, 20, should exclude the crimes of murder and genocide attributed to President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the newspaper O Globo. Instead, the president must be charged with crimes against humanity. The accusation of administrative law against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) must also be dropped.

2. Democrats reduce the spending bill

US Democratic lawmakers have moved closer to an agreement on how to cut their gigantic spending bill. President Joe Biden said the party is likely to abandon its commitment to two years of free tuition at community college.

Opposition from Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia also undermined the Clean Electricity Program, which provides a far-reaching reward and incentive mechanism to force the pace of the Power Transition for utilities.

The government is trying to scale the package down to an overall cost of $2 trillion from the original $3.5 trillion. Costs must be spread over 10 years. Reports suggest that Democratic lawmakers are trying to work out a deal by the end of the week to pass the bill.

3. American stock market

US equities are expected to open flat later as the earnings season peaks. Some solid reports on Tuesday helped the market to close higher.

Tesla’s post-closing earnings will be the highlight of the day, and IBM will likely be grateful to have the spotlight stolen from her. The first balance sheets to be released include Verizon (NYSE:), Nextera Energy (NYSE:) (SA:), Anthem Inc (NYSE:) (SA:), Abbott Labs (NYSE:) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: ).

Overnight, ASML (NASDAQ:) (SA:) became the latest company in the chip manufacturing industry to extend its assessment of how long the tightening in the semiconductor market will last, but its earnings guidance still disappoints.

Netflix shares tumbled into Wednesday’s pre-market after becoming the first megacap to report third-quarter earnings. The streaming giant surpassed forecasts for new subscribers, adding 4.4 million instead of the expected 3.5 million. However, this did not translate into a positive revenue surprise, as most were based in Asia-Pacific rather than the US market, where the remuneration is higher.

Elsewhere in the megacap universe, Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is supposed to change its name in an effort to become more associated with the “metaverse” it hopes to build. The change is an implicit acknowledgment of the damage to your brand from endless disclosures about the psychological damage caused by your social media networks. Reports suggest that political distaste with the company is already generating resistance to plans for its portfolio service, Novi}.

At 8:17 am, the 100 futures are up 0.07%, while the and the futures are up 0.03% each.

4. Changes in the European central bank

The changing of the guard in Europe’s biggest economy will be complete. The Deutsche Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann as president at the end of the year, citing ‘personal reasons’.

Weidmann was appointed in 2010 at the behest of Angela Merkel, whose candidacy as chancellor came to an end after last month’s elections (she remains in office pending the formation of a new government).

A notable hawk on inflation, Weidmann fought what was largely a losing battle at the European Central Bank’s policy-making board. The new government, which will almost certainly be led by the center-left Social Democrats, will likely appoint someone more in line with its perspective. Oddly for a modern central banker, there is no suggestion that he traded personal advantage with inside information.

5. Oil came out of highs after API stock; EIA data expired

Crude oil prices have fallen from recent highs after weekly stocks data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a surprisingly large increase in .

The 3.29 million barrel gain was lower than a week earlier, but it was higher than expected and the fourth consecutive weekly gain after a summer of rapid inventory reductions.

Concerns about the short-term tightening of the market have not disappeared, however. Iraq’s oil minister said prices could reach $100 a barrel in the first half of next year, well above the range desired by OPEC and its allies. At 8:18 am, Brent futures were down 1.21% to $84.05, while WTI futures were down 1.24% to $81.42.