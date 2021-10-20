STJ determines the removal of Tocantins governor Mauro Carlesse for 6 months | Tocantins

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ordered the removal of the governor of Tocantins, Mauro Carlesse (PSL), for 6 months, in an investigation into alleged payment of bribes and obstruction of investigations. The Federal Police is searching Carlesse’s house and the seat of government in Tocantins this Wednesday morning (20).

According to the Federal Police, the searches are part of two simultaneous operations that investigate payment of bribes related to the health plan of state employees and obstruction of investigations.

The objective, according to the police, is to dismantle a criminal organization that supposedly acted to impede or obstruct investigations that investigated crimes related to the top of the state government.

The inquiries, which proceeded under secrecy in the Special Court of the STJ, also found evidence of the payment of undue advantages linked to the Health Plan for Servants of the State of Tocantins and the structure set up for the laundering of assets, as well as indicated the payment of public resources diverted to the assets of the investigated.

According to a statement from the Federal Police, the investigations began about two years ago and “brought together a vast set of elements that demonstrate a complex apparatus of the state structure aimed at allowing the continuation of various criminal schemes commanded by the main investigated”. The PF also informed that the teams arrived in Palmas on an FAB plane to avoid leaking information.

This article is being updated.

