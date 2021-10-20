Store announced ‘Zara zerou’ on loudspeaker as code to indicate presence of ‘suspicious’ customer in Fortaleza, says delegate general | Ceará

The general delegate of the Civil Police of Ceará, Sérgio Pereira dos Santos, said on Tuesday (19), that the Zara store used the audible code “Zara zerou” in the internal speakers to indicate to employees which customers should be seen as “potential suspects”. According to him, these people were black and wore simple clothes to enter the commercial establishment.

The information is the result of an investigation opened by the Civil Police to investigate the crime of racism committed against delegate Ana Paula Barroso, deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups, who was refused entry into the store in September. The Civil Police indicted the manager of Zara, Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, 32, for racism.

In a note sent this Tuesday (19), Zara had stated that the approach was not motivated by racial issues, but because of health protocols. It also stated that it “does not tolerate any type of discrimination” (see full answer below).

According to the general delegate, the Civil Police identified a former employee of the store who explained how the procedure was carried out. She informed the investigators that “the store, when it identified that a person was outside the standard of customer and was entering that establishment, the phrase was said on the sound system ‘Zara zeroed’“.

“This was a command that was given so that all store employees or at least some from then on began to observe that person no longer as a consumer, but as a potential suspect who needed to be kept under surveillance by the store,” says Sérgio Pereira.

According to him, the security issues implemented by the establishment once again reinforced the discriminatory nature already used against delegate Ana Paula Barroso. “Who were these people? They were people with simpler dresses and dark-skinned people,” he explained.

According to the Civil Police inquiry, Ana Paula had a different treatment compared to other clients who entered the same place without wearing a protective mask, even without eating.

1 of 2 Store that barred black women in Fortaleza alleging misuse of masks received white people under the same conditions — Photo: Reproduction Store that barred black women in Fortaleza alleging misuse of masks received white people under the same conditions — Photo: Reproduction

“The visual material obtained through the internal circuit of the store reveals the different treatment given by the employee of the store to the victim. In the images, it is possible to see when the victim is expelled from the place, when minutes before, the same employee attended a customer who, even not consuming any food, he did not use the mask correctly. The scene was observed in other situations where other customers were not removed from the store or approached to use the mask correctly,” reported the Civil Police.

2 of 2 Delegate Ana Paula Barroso denounces store for racism after being barred — Photo: PCCE/Divulgação Delegate Ana Paula Barroso denounces store for racism after being barred — Photo: PCCE/Divulgação

Also according to the inquiry, eight witnesses were heard, in addition to the victim and the suspect. Among the people interviewed is a 27-year-old black woman who reported, on social networks, having gone through a similar situation, at the end of June this year, in the same store.

Two former employees of the establishment were also heard who reported episodes of moral harassment and discriminatory procedures in the form of serving potential customers.

Three security guards from the mall where the store operates were also heard, as well as the head of security at the site, who returned to the store with the victim minutes after the eviction.

O crime of racism against delegate Ana Paula it can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine for the employee suspected of committing racial discrimination, as well as civil punishment for the store, according to the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE).

Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, which defines and punishes cases of racism, provides that both the establishment and the store can be punished by court, explains Tharrara Rodrigues, member of the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the OAB-CE.

This Tuesday afternoon (19), Zara issued a new position regarding the police investigations:

Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols to the health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect company policy. Zara Brasil has more than 1800 people of different races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture. Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent values ​​and inseparable from the corporate culture. Zara rejects any form of racism, which must be tackled with the utmost seriousness in all aspects.