Strongly Opposed, FIFA Postpones Discussion on World Cup Plan Every Two Years | international football

THE FIFA it stepped on the brakes and postponed discussions about its campaign to organize the World Cup every two years – and no longer every four, as has been the case since the first edition, in 1930.

The organization has scheduled a meeting with the 211 national football associations for December 20, in which it will present a new calendar proposal for world football from 2024 onwards.

By then, FIFA hopes to have completed a “feasibility study” – both sporting and economic – which will be shown to national associations.

– On December 20th we can have a consensus solution. Of course I have my opinions and my vision, but I want consensus, dialogue. It is normal for us to take a step forward, then a step back – declared FIFA president Gianni Infantino at a press conference this Wednesday.

In recent weeks, Infantino has made several statements in favor of the change. FIFA’s website and social networks also published several opinions from former players defending the reduction of the frequency of the World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with ge, FIFA’s Global Head of Football Development, Arsène Wenger, said the redesign of the calendar would make “football less unequal”.

But the continental confederations, mainly Uefa and Conmebol, are totally against the proposal. This week, Infantino participated in a meeting with the 55 countries that make up Uefa and heard several criticisms.

Representatives of important teams like Italy, Spain, Germany and Portugal declared themselves against the change. Nobody declared in favor.

On other occasions, the presidents of Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, and of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, had even talked about boycotting the World Cup if the tournament was organized every two years.

– The discussions were heated, but this is normal. And it has to do with the fact that we are not used to discussing these matters – Infantino said on Wednesday.