Study will pay up to R$30,000 to infect volunteers with covid-19

The Whitechapel hotel in London will house a different group of guests in a study starting next year. For an amount ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 pounds (equivalent to around R$23,000 to R$30,700), volunteers will be infected with covid-19 to test their response to treatments and vaccines.

The information is from the British newspaper The Telegraph. According to the report, this will be the first study of human challenge —as this type of research is known— with the disease. Patients will be kept for about two weeks in the suites, which will be equipped with televisions and video games.

Testing will be conducted by Open Orphan. According to the company’s website, volunteers cannot have comorbidities for the disease and will be monitored 24 hours a day.

The company has already carried out this type of study using the respiratory syncytial virus, one of the main causes of death for babies under one year of age in developed countries. In July of this year, Pfizer announced that a vaccine against the disease had 95% efficacy in phase 2 trials — the immunizing agent is the result of this research.

According to the article of Telegraph, this type of study is cheaper and faster than conventional ones, which can involve up to 20,000 patients and take two to three years. The human challenge test has an average of 100 volunteers and lasts about three months.

The research design has been under development for a year, and is awaiting approval from regulatory and ethical authorities. The company expects the procedure to start in the second half of 2022.