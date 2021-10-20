Supermarket sells meatless tray to prevent theft: ‘only after paying’ | Brazil



São Paulo – A branch of the Extra supermarket chain, in the Jardim Ângela neighborhood, in the South Zone of São Paulo, would be selling meatless lunchboxes. According to customers, the product is only available after payment for purchases.

The complaint was made by social networks by activist Fabiana Ivo. According to her, when she went to buy meat for her mother at the network near a suburb, she was surprised to receive an empty tray.

An employee informed that she could only deliver the product after payment at the checkout and pointed out that the measure was taken to prevent robberies.

“What a horrible feeling,” Fabiana wrote in a Facebook post. “This is an affront to the entire population of the quebradas, I doubt that the same happens at Extra do Morumbi”, he concluded.

When contacted, the company informed that there was a definite failure in the procedure and that it had already taken action on the case. In addition, Extra emphasized that the practice is not part of its customer service policy.

Upon being notified about the case, Procon São Paulo said, on Tuesday (19), that it will fine the network for discrimination and vexatious method of collection. According to Fernando Capez, director of Procon-SP, if it is proven that the practice was adopted by several units, the fine will be made based on global sales, reaching R$ 10.9 million.