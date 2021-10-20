Supermarkets reinforce security to prevent meat theft; Procon will fine Extra – 10/19/2021 – Market

What was previously reserved for products such as whiskeys and cigarette packs also reached food, especially meat. Sensors, alarms and empty packages are being adopted by supermarket chains in an attempt to contain theft or abandonment of products before payment.

The practice, according to Procon-SP, is not illegal, but it can be considered discriminatory when it is adopted without criteria — for example, in just some units, or in certain neighborhoods.

This Tuesday (19), the São Paulo consumer protection agency informed that it will fine a unit of the Extra network in Jardim Ângela, in the south of São Paulo, which was delivering empty trays to those who asked for portioned meat at the butcher. The amount of the sanction has not yet been defined.

The Styrofoam packaging was labeled and the customer could only pick up the product after the purchase was completed – and paid for. The report was made by the cultural producer Fabiana Ivo, who shared her shopping experience on a social network.

“This is an affront to the entire population of the quebradas, I doubt that the same will happen at Extra do Morumbi”, he wrote, referring to the upscale neighborhood in the west side of São Paulo. The case was told on Monday (18) by UOL columnist Rodrigo Ratier.

“It is unacceptable [a existência de] discrimination criteria based on location. If in other establishments or in other neighborhoods this type of requirement does not exist, it is not justified for the population of Jardim Ângela to be subjected to an embarrassment”, says Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

The Extra chain says in a note that the adoption of the measure is not part of the stores’ service policy and considered the practice an internal failure.

“Since it was aware of the reports, the network has taken steps to immediately discontinue the practice, reinforcing with the entire store team, including the guidelines with respect to the operating rules and procedures authorized by the company, so that such facts do not return to occur”, says the company, which is part of Grupo Pão de Açúcar.

Since the disclosure of the case reported by Fabiana, consumers have reported on social networks that they have gone through similar situations, in which they received an empty tray until the purchase was completed, in units of the same network in the central region and in the east of the capital, and also to other purchases of fractional products, such as cold cuts.

“If there is no noticeable and ostensible notice, information that it is an objective and equal criterion for everyone, that first you pay and then you pick up the product, this becomes discrimination, a surprise for the consumer and a method vexatious”, says Capez, from Procon-SP.

Security alarms and sensors, more common in department stores, also appear on shelves, freezers and refrigerators.

Groups like Carrefour and Big, which use these security procedures, say the standard was adopted a few years ago for all stores and is not related to the price increase. Some cuts of packaged meat, whole pieces already weighed, receive a protection screen and a safety sensor.

The Big and Sam’s Club chain says the devices – a piece of plastic with a sensor that is removed from the checkout – have been used for a long time and are part of the standard security procedure at stores. The sensors are placed, according to the network, in products of all types and that have a high value.

Apas (Associação Paulista de Supermercados) says that what happened at Extra was an isolated fact and, therefore, will not recommend the security procedures adopted by the companies.

The rise in food prices, at the same time that the economy –and, therefore, the generation of employment and income– has not yet recovered from the impact of the pandemic, has become common situations such as the mining of bones and skins, as recorded in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), lines for bone and shavings donations, in Cuiabá (MT), and people looking for food in a garbage truck in Fortaleza (CE).

Monitoring of retail prices carried out by the IEA (Institute of Agricultural Economics), linked to the government of São Paulo, shows that a kilo of second-hand ground beef cost, on average, R$ 34.46 in September, after the peak of R$ 36.19 in the previous month. Only in 2021, the product already accumulates high of 13.48%.

The picanha, a popular cut among barbecue admirers, has accumulated an increase of 15.10% since January. The price per kilo, in September, was R$ 68.67.

According to the IPCA, official inflation index calculated by the IBGE, meat accumulates an increase of 24.84% in 12 months. The variation considers the main types of meat – beef, pork and chicken.

In September, this expenditure group registered a drop of 0.21%, a move that may be related to the drop in exports to China, but which takes some time to reach the consumer.

The suspension of sales, which has lasted six weeks, was due to the existence of mad cow cases. The Commodities Shuttle column on Monday (18) showed that the arroba do boi was at R$ 267.80, far from the R$ 322 in the second half of July.

Paulo Bellincanta, president of the Union of Meatpacking Industries of Mato Grosso, the largest exporter in Brazil, says in a statement that the drop of up to 20% in the arroba does not reach the retail and that “butcher shops and supermarkets need to engage in the chain and not present themselves as enemies.”