Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig-to-Human Kidneys

Surgeons in the United States performed a pig kidney transplant to a human being for the first time in history. According to the New York Times, the organ was genetically modified and functioned normally in the patient’s body. The success of the procedure could open doors to alleviate the shortage of human organs for donation and help critically ill patients.

The procedure was performed at NYU Langone Health in New York and involved using altered genes from pigs so that their tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger almost immediate rejection. According to Reuters, the recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction, whose family consented to the experiment before she was removed from life support.

The surgery was first reported by USA Today yesterday. The research has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal. As a result, many questions remain unanswered about the long-term consequences of the transplant, but experts in the field said the procedure represented a milestone.

A genetically modified pig kidney is cleaned and prepared for transplantation into a human at NYU Langone in New York, USA Image: Joe Carrotta for NYU Langone Health/Handout via REUTERS

“We need to know more about organ longevity. This is a major breakthrough,” Dr. Dorry Segev, a professor of transplant surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, who was not involved in the research, told the New York Times.

For three days, the new kidney was attached to her blood vessels and kept outside her body, giving researchers access to it. The results of the transplant kidney function tests “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney produced “the amount of urine you would expect” from a transplanted human kidney and there was no evidence of early rejection. The recipient’s abnormal creatinine level — an indicator of poor kidney function — returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

The genetically modified pig, dubbed GalSafe, was developed by the United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR.O) Revivicor unit. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 for use as a food for people with meat allergies and as a potential source of human therapeutics. Other researchers are questioning whether GalSafe pigs could be sources of other procedures, from heart valves to skin grafts for human patients.

Researchers have long sought to grow organs in pigs suitable for transplantation into humans. In addition to the kidneys, there are discussions about possibly including hearts, lungs and livers, which could save several lives waiting for a transplant.

In the United States, nearly 107,000 people are currently awaiting organ transplants, including more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. The waiting time for a kidney is an average of three to five years.