Survey: 78% of people believe that illnesses affect relationships – 10/19/2021

A survey conducted by the love relationship app happn, in partnership with the movement Come Talk About Life, designed by pharmaceutical Roche, showed that 78.5% of app users believe that the intimacy of a couple can be affected by some health problem.

The research focused on issues about health and relationships, including breast cancer, which affects millions of women of all ages around the world, although it is more frequent after the age of 50 years. 1,600 people of both genders, users of the application participated in the online survey. happn and from all regions of Brazil.

The data showed that 71% of the people interviewed believe that physical and mental health topics should be discussed with the crush, even if they are not yet in a serious relationship.

According to Marcia Parga, a psychologist specializing in psycho-oncology, the research made it clear that there is a concern with health, including in the context of relationships, but that it has not yet been translated into concrete attitudes:

Nearly 10% of respondents said breast cancer can be a deterrent to starting a relationship with someone;

28% said it’s hard to know until they’re in the situation;

And the majority (62%) assured that it is not an impediment.

When asked if they encouraged the women in their lives (wives, mothers, friends) to undergo periodic exams, 48% answered yes, regardless of the time of year.

On the other hand, 11% said yes, but especially in October — while 30% confessed that they forgot to remember them. Of those, 11% still said they simply didn’t encourage them.

“People often respond to what is expected of them, in the field of idealization, which is why it is important to confront the behavior itself, as in the case of the question about who, in practice, encouraged women to self-care”, comments Parga.

Welcoming is essential for the treatment

Faced with fear, insecurity and hope, in addition to the heavy routine of tests and treatments, the battle against cancer is also strengthened by the love and companionship of loved ones, especially the partner or partner.

That’s why Cristiane Petraca, an oncologist at the Teaching Hospital of UFPel (Federal University of Pelotas), linked to the Ebserh Network, explains that cancer, despite not being a contagious disease, rarely affects only the sick person.

*”During the diagnosis and all the treatment, the family and the entire family constellation gets involved and ends up affected in some way from an emotional point of view. Therefore, the participation of the family is as important as the defined treatment”, highlights the oncologist .

Diagnosis and treatment to fight cancer generate emotional stress that is often transforming. “This care, this closeness to the family, not necessarily blood relatives, is of paramount importance for them to move forward and so that they can evolve in the best possible way”, concludes Petraca.

breast cancer

Breast cancer is a disease caused by the disorderly multiplication of abnormal cells in the breast, which form a tumor with the potential to invade other organs.

There are several types of breast cancer. Some develop rapidly, while others grow slowly. Most cases, however, when treated early and properly, have a good prognosis, with chances of cure reaching 95% of cases.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, breast cancer this year became the most commonly diagnosed type of tumor in the world, surpassing lung cancer.

In according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute), the estimate is that 2021 will end the year with 66,280 new cases of the disease.

*With reporting information published on 11/30/2019.