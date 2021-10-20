Suzy Cortez says Messi tattoos get in the way of sex

Model Suzy Cortez, who has twice won the Miss Butt and earns big money on OnlyFans, is a big fan of the player Lionel Messi. The passion is such that she has some tattoos to honor him. Because of them, she revealed that some men “fail at the H time” when they come across the drawings.

“Incredibly, I’ve been through embarrassing situations due to the tattoo. Looking at Messi’s face on my body makes men fail right away. I already have Messi’s face tattooed on my stomach, which I did when he won the award best player in the world (Golden Ball) for the sixth time, and I intend to get the same tattoo he has on his left leg,” said the model for the tabloid “Daily Star”.

Suzy Cortez has some tattoo in honor of player Messi Image: Reproduction/Instagram

There are two tattoos for Messi: one on the pelvic region with the PSG player’s face, and another with his name next to the number 10 (in allusion to his shirt number), on the lower back.

Despite having had problems with men getting blushed because of their tattoos, Suzy revealed that she intends to pay one more tribute to the player, to celebrate Argentina’s Copa América title, on her left leg.