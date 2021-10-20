Sylvinho explains Gabriel Pereira’s position and Adson’s choice as a starter in Majestic

After the loss to São Paulo, coach Sylvinho participated in a press conference and addressed issues such as Gabriel Pereira’s position on the field and Adson’s moment. The coach pointed out the preference for using the former on the right side, and explained the choice for the latter as a starter.

“Gabriel Pereira plays a lot on the right side, he has played a large part there. The last goal against Fluminense was on the right side, had a drop in performance when it went to the left. He’s an athlete from that side, Willian had been playing backwards, so there is a greater possibility of a change. With Adson and Mosquito, there’s a little less,” declared Sylvinho.

Explanation of the use of Adson as a holder

Regarding the choice of Adson over Willian, who is sidelined by injury, the club’s captain at Parque São Jorge explained that part of it was due to the young man’s positioning within the four lines. He also reiterated the recent recovery of the shirt 28, which suffered a tough entry in the game against Athletico-PR, on August 22nd.

“Adson had a serious injury against Athletico and was coming off three, four straight games well and scoring goals down the left side. Injury took him out for over a month and has been back to training and is getting back in shape. It’s coming back, so we understood that it was time for him to start playing“he explained.

“When Gustavo entered the victory against Fluminense, there was a loss for him and Gabriel, with the one who plays more on the left side losing a little of his performance. Both like to play on the right and Adson plays on the left, so part of the decision was based on that.“, completed the coach, explaining the non-use of Gustavo Silva as a starter.

Replacement between shirts 28 and 19

Finally, Sylvinho talked about replacing Adson with Gustavo. The change happened after ten minutes of the complementary stage.

“At some point, we make corrections and the half time is the time for that. You tolerate five or ten minutes of the second half and we changed Gustavo. We understood that there was still a possibility for Adson, but the physical performance dropped and Gustavo joined. Soon after we had to re-route and put him on the right side, where he made a cross. He’s used to playing on the right side… we switched the GP sideways, he played even inside to try for a chance between the lines to reach the opponent’s goal,” he concluded.

