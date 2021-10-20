Tax is the topic of the day, but BC doesn’t move at the pace of the market, says director

The Director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank, Fabio Kanczuk, acknowledged this Tuesday, 19, that the fiscal issue is the topic of the day, but reinforced that the BC does not move at the speed of the market.

“The market moves instantly, while the BC has its rhythm, it will assess all the information and then assess the fiscal impacts on inflation dynamics. The tax is always an exogenous component. We must not follow everything the market says and we need to have our own opinion”, he stated, participating in the JP Morgan Investor Seminar.

As of Wednesday, 20th, the BC’s collegiate board enters a period of silence prior to the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) next week.

For Kanczuk, the possibility of changes in the fiscal regime is already being considered by the BC in alternative scenarios since last year, which include an increase in the risk premium.

In the extreme case, monetary policy needs to adapt to deal with higher risk premiums. “I don’t think the fiscal scenario will be as extreme as 2015 and 2016. We’ve adjusted the odds in our forecast scenario for inflation and, because of the fiscal problem, we’ve been saying there’s an asymmetry in the balance of risks. We can’t just consider a basic scenario, but a higher number due to asymmetry”, he added.

As shown by Broadcast (the Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) on Monday, 18, Auxílio Brasil should pay an average of R$ 400 in 2022, the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

Part of this amount, around R$100, would be accounted for outside the spending ceiling, in a victory of the government’s political wing over the economic team.

The extract value is estimated at R$30 billion.

The new design should be officially announced this Tuesday, at 5 pm, in a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related