Technical Greek kiss? Web Demands VAR After Language On Scene Of Secret Truths 2· TV News

The first chapters of Secret Truths 2 will only be released on Wednesday night (20), but one of the most spicy sequels has already caused controversy on social networks. After all, the web has given replay after replay looking for details in the scene where Giotto (Johnny Massaro) gives Matthew (Bruno Montaleone) a Greek kiss. “But is it technical?” asked an internet user.

Globoplay’s Twitter profile released on Tuesday (19) a “ban” trailer to explain why Walcyr Carrasco’s newsletter is not recommended for children under 18 years of age. In addition to the explosion that will leave Angel (Camila Queiroz) a widow, the video also brought drug abuse, illicit drugs and, of course, lots of sex.

The model even failed to monopolize the public’s attention even by submitting to a sadomasochism session in the hands of Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes). She was eclipsed precisely by the character of Bruno Montaleone, who will be involved with an entire family in the production.

One of his clients will be Giotto, who performs the technique also known as anillingual during the teaser. The practice consists of stimulating the erogenous zones of the glutes and anus with the mouth, common to both homosexual and heterosexual couples.

One question, however, was virtually unanimous on the web. Some viewers wanted to know if the sequence was recorded exactly like a traditional technical kiss, in which actors touch their lips but avoid using their tongues.

“Novel with a technical kiss we’ve already seen, but with a technical Greek kiss, Secret Truths 2 will be the first,” noted a profile identified only as Jonathan.

“Was the Greek kiss a technician in Secret Truths 2? How can it do that? No tongue? Just little kisses?”, asked Caio del Rossi. “If we still had Faustão on Globo, this scene would yield 40 years of ‘ô loco’, but is there a technical Greek kiss?”, concluded Rodrigo Madeira.

