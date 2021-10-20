Telegram: The Security and Privacy Options You Need to Know | Technology

Telegram’s messaging and general features are very similar to those on WhatsApp.

But is it safe? Is it also vulnerable to recurring scams that happen to the competitor?

Learn how to open a Telegram account

TEST: Is your WhatsApp safe?

There are differences in the way Telegram handles encryption, a technology that scrambles chat content and prevents others from viewing it without authorization, and with backing up and accessing messages on more than one device.

See below for tips to make the app more secure:

Understanding the security of conversations How to activate secret chat Enter a password (two-factor authentication) Privacy on Telegram

Common Telegram conversations are not encrypted end-to-end, as in WhatsApp.

This technology scrambles the content of chats so that only people who participate in the conversation can see it, thanks to a key that each one has.

In conventional Telegram chats there is encryption, but it is not “end-to-end” (there is a way to enable this technology in the app, see below). In fact, it happens when connecting to the company’s servers.

The company promises that text messages, photos, videos and other shared materials cannot be decrypted if intercepted.

The app chose this approach to have a “real-time” backup of conversations and allow multiple devices to log into the same account at the same time.

Therefore, it is possible to access Telegram through the computer even if your cell phone is without internet, for example. In the case of WhatsApp Web, the phone must be turned on and connected at all times.

Despite this, the app does offer the option of enabling end-to-end encryption – this needs to be done manually in each conversation via the “secret chats” feature.

2) How to activate secret chat

These messages will not be sent to the Telegram server, they will not have a “backup” and their history will not be accessible by computer or another cell phone, for example.

If you change cell phones or someone manages to clone your account, they won’t be recovered either.

Open Telegram and select the conversation you want to make secret; Tap the person’s name at the top of the app; On the contact’s information page, tap the three dots icon (it’s next to the contact’s photo); Choose the option “Start Secret Chat”

2 of 3 Telegram: Step-by-Step to Activate Secret Chats — Photo: Reproduction Telegram: step by step to activate secret chats — Photo: Reproduction

By tapping the person’s name again within the secret chat, it is possible to activate the “self-destruct timer” feature, which erases the message after the person has read it.

Options range from 1 to 30 seconds, 1 minute, 1 hour, 1 day or 1 week. When disabled, messages are not automatically deleted.

Secret chats also prevent participants from taking screenshots, but this can be circumvented by photographing the cell phone or by other methods.

3) Enter a password (two-factor authentication)

When creating a new account on Telegram or logging into a new cell phone, the company sends you a confirmation code via SMS to let you in – WhatsApp uses this same mechanism.

This method, although used by many apps, is not secure enough in some cases.

If a scammer manages to clone a person’s phone number, he can access their entire conversation history and try to scam – there are also criminals who call people and convince them to enter the SMS code without them noticing.

Two-factor authentication requires an extra password, requested after SMS. It is essential to enable the feature to prevent scams and message leaks. See how to do it:

Open Telegram and navigate to the settings menu; Tap the “Privacy & Security” menu; Choose the “Two-Step Authentication” option; Set a password

3 of 3 Telegram: Step-by-Step to Enable Two-Factor Authentication — Photo: Reproduction Telegram: Step-by-Step to Enable Two-Factor Authentication — Photo: Reproduction

This feature is also available on WhatsApp and is one of the great weapons to prevent account cloning – learn how to activate it here.

The option can prevent a hacker from accessing your message history if they try to clone the application. Lava Jato prosecutors and then minister Sérgio Moro had chats leaked in 2019 precisely because they did not activate two-factor authentication at the time.

At the time, the hacker used a loophole that sent the authentication code over the phone and intercepted it (understand more here). Since then, Telegram has tightened its security to protect itself from intrusion attacks on voicemail.

4) Privacy on Telegram

Telegram conversations are stored on the company’s servers (with encryption) which may trigger an alert for some people – as happened after the leak by Brazilian authorities.

The app’s promise is not to share this data with third parties, but like any company there are risks of cyber intrusions, even if they are remote.

They also claim that they have no links to ad networks and that they will not use the information for advertising purposes.

“Telegram can only be forced to deliver data if a matter is serious and universal enough to pass the scrutiny of many different legal systems around the world. To date, we have disclosed 0 bytes of user data to third parties, including governments.” writes the app in its official documentation.

With a speech centered on freedom of expression, the Telegram has no representation in countries other than Dubai.

In Brazil, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) has not been able to contact the app to comply with the rules of the Electoral Court for the 2022 election campaign, for example.